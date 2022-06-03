The Payson school board recently adopted a new social studies curriculum, but not without casting a nervous look over its collective shoulder in the direction of the state legislature.
Just days after the school board acted, the Arizona Senate debated HB 1412 to regulate what teachers can say in the classroom about politically and emotionally charged topics like racism. The measure has already passed the House with the support of Rim Country’s representatives.
The bill would prohibit teachers from talking about anything in a way that potentially assigns blame or judgment based on race. That includes any teaching that suggests one race or ethnic group is morally or intellectually superior to any other or that anyone bears responsibility for actions of others of the same race or that any race is inherently oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously. The goal is to avoid making students feel uncomfortable or blamed on the basis of race.
The goals of the bill sound admirable — but the implementation could prove challenging. Would a discussion of slavery, the Holocaust or post-Civil-War reconstruction in a history class run afoul of the bill? Could you have a discussion in a civics class about the 1968 Fair Housing Act or the Civil Rights Movement? How would teachers deal with student questions about the mass shooting in a black neighborhood in Buffalo by an avowed white supremacist?
Last year, the legislature passed and Gov. Ducey signed HB 2898 which was aimed at critical race theory and specified that students cannot be taught that any race, ethnic group or gender is in any way superior to another or that anyone should be discriminated against on the basis of these characteristics. The law provided for a $5,000 fine if a school violates the rules.
The two laws have advanced despite the lack of any examples of K-12 schools teaching any version of critical race theory. This is a theory developed at the university level that suggests race has been effectively built into legal and social systems over time, accounting in some measure for economic and social inequality across society.
Payson Superintendent Linda Gibson said faculty members reviewed the new social studies curriculum to ensure that it aligned with the statewide standards.
“We looked for elements of critical race theory and found none,” she told the board.
Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon, after the meeting, acknowledged that the new state laws have made teaching social studies and history a sometimes-touchy issue. However, he said he believes teachers can still deal with topics like the Civil War and the slaughter of 6 million Jews and other groups in the Holocaust during World War II.
The legislature’s discussion of the latest effort to control what teachers say about race and other topics in the classroom last week illustrated the ambiguity of the language, according to a report on the debate by Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services, to which the Roundup subscribes.
Bill sponsor Rep. Michelle Udall said she wasn’t sure herself whether the language of the bill would prevent teachers or others from discussing the mass shooting that killed 11 people in Buffalo. The shooter targeted people who were black. “I’m not sure whether or not that would be appropriate in classrooms,” she said during the floor debate.
She added, “I’m pretty sure that teachers know how to teach about race and race relations without placing blame or without saying one race is morally superior to another. And if you can’t do that, you really shouldn’t be teaching.”
The most recent bill makes explicit exceptions for discussing past instances of racial hatred and discrimination, including slavery, Indian removal, Japanese-American internment and the Holocaust.
For instance, the Tonto Apache were forcibly removed from their ancestral lands in Rim Country and forced to live on a barren, malaria-plagued reservation on the Gila River. For many years, their children were forced to attend boarding schools where they were punished for speaking Apache in an attempt to force them to fit into white culture. Many eventually slipped away from the reservation and lived in encampments near Payson and elsewhere. It took them decades to regain rights to a small portion of their ancestral lands. But how could you review that history without talking about race?
However, critics of the bill said the fines and the potential loss of a teaching credential for crossing the fuzzy line could easily deter schools from even trying to deal with those fraught topics.
Rep. Jennifer Jermaine (D-Chandler) said “Our history is full of systems that have been based on one race thinking they are above others,” said Jermaine. She sees it through the eyes of being a descendant of someone who survived the system of Indian boarding schools that resulted in the death and abuse of many Native American children. “The entire system is built on race and sex and targeting of minority populations,” she said, according to Capitol Media Services.
Rep. Mitzi Epstein (D-Tempe) said, “We can’t ask our children to recognize a problem and we can’t ask them to recognize badness if we don’t teach them something is bad.”
For instance, she said it’s impossible to talk about the Holocaust without pointing out that people were targeted specifically because they were Jewish.
Despite the specific exemptions in the proposed law for topics like Native American removal from their lands and slavery, critics worry that some provisions of the bill will cause more anger and division in schools.
For instance, the bill gives any parent or student the right to file a complaint that automatically triggers an investigation at the school district level, with a teacher’s credentials potentially at stake. Schools are also subject to a fine of $5,000 per day.
Lawmakers feared the mere threat of the penalties would have a “chilling” effect.
Rep. John Kavanagh (R-Fountain Hills) dismissed that concern. “If there’s a chilling effect on teachers, it’s not because of what the bill says. It’s because of how the bill is being misrepresented.”
it should be the parents who decide what the children are taught about moral values, not the politics of madmen, women and politicians ..... government is trying to control everything, except the media
