Payson schools went skipping, whirling, booming back into business this week, with students and teachers reunited in classrooms brimming with kids.
Nearly all the students who were stuck at home during the pandemic returned this week, with enrollment bouncing back to 2,372 — after dipping to 1,986 at this time last year. The surge in enrollment filled the hallways with laughter — and also averted a potential financial crisis when the state starts basing funding on the 100-day enrollment figures.
Almost no one wore masks — and almost everyone offered an enthusiastic thumbs up to the return to their buddies and teachers.
“Yeah, like a million times better,” said Mikie — especially the return of the friends he’s accumulated in 10 years in Payson schools.
Trinity agreed, as she took a break from a group project, trying to assemble the fragments of letters in some weird font into a two-word motto to live by. She’s not a fan of distance learning — into which the district plunged last year when the pandemic struck.
“I got two Fs,” she said of the long, online ordeal. “I used to get all As.
Stetsen couldn’t agree more. The quietly serious fifth grader with enormous, dark eyes said he just couldn’t follow the lessons, which made him feel stupid.
“But you’re not dumb, you know that, right?” interjected Maddi, all blonde curls and kind eyes.
Stetsen blushed and looked down with one of those melt-your-heart smiles you’d go after a grizzly bear with a frying pan to protect.
Julia Randall Elementary teacher Diana Fletcher, presiding over the cheerfully constrained chaos of 25 kids in groups of four or five working on a group project, said she loves having the kiddos back.
“It’s so much harder to build those relationships with the kids,” she said, in the two-sentence gap she found before the next kid burbled up with a question. “It’s so much easier to get to know the kids here.”
Superintendent Linda Gibson, with this reporter in tow, hovered discretely out of earshot — and fielded the embrace of assorted hugger muggers.
“We’re just super happy to have everybody back,” she said.
Gibson greeted one kid by name, earning a blank, wary look.
“How’d you know me?” he asked.
“I taught both your parents,” she said, seeing as how she was a teacher, coach and Payson Center for Success principal for 24 years before landing the superintendent job two years ago. “They told me to look out for you,” she deadpanned.
The kid withheld comment. You cannot, after all, entirely trust parents.
“He has seven brothers and sisters,” Gibson confided after he went racing off at the end of recess.
And so went the week, with kids bouncing off assorted walls, spinning out on the playground and getting back into the habit of sitting in class, listening to teachers, and passing notes back and forth.
The joy of the return to in-person classes mingled with the novelty of the district’s brand new four-day school week — with longer classes on Monday through Thursday and Fridays off.
The district’s hoping to offer a four-class rotation of enrichment classes in science, art and technology for fourth and fifth graders on Fridays starting in September — but like everything else, administrators and teachers are wading through a blizzard of details.
The MHA Foundation helped fund open-ended summer school classes that gave several hundred kids a chance to make up ground lost during the pandemic. Gibson’s hoping MHA will also help with the enrichment classes on Fridays. The district’s also still trying to help Payson Community Kids find staffing and funding to expand its normal, after-school program to an all-day program on Fridays.
Fortunately, the district managed to fill all its teaching slots — with only a handful of teachers on special credentials because they haven’t completed their training in their subject areas. Well — almost filled. The surge of students was so happily unexpected that the district’s still scrambling to find two more teachers.
Districts throughout the state have struggled to fill all their teaching slots, in the face of a statewide teacher shortage compounded by retirements during the pandemic. Payson even managed to find hard-to-snag intervention specialists in reading and math. The district also found two math teachers now working on their credentials, who brought a wealth of experience in math-related jobs to the classroom.
“They’re just wonderful, marvelous,” Gibson gushed.
The week swirled by, with kids reconnecting with friends and regaining the social and intellectual skills it takes to navigate the school day.
Genesis said she struggled online. “It was just harder. If you needed help, you had to ask a teacher for a Google Meet. This is way easier.”
Justin has gone through some big family changes, what with grownups and their fallings out and shifting relationships. The pandemic made it all the more difficult.
“Online, I was like failing everything, failing all my stuff, it was way more confusing,” he said, earnest, soft-spoken and bright-eyed — with an air of sincerity that would charm a homicide detective. “I’m doing much better now,” he added, noting that he got all As and Bs last semester with the mostly in-person schedule.
Asked whether he did poorly online because he was confused or just skipping the online sessions, he pondered the question somberly. “Well, sometimes I screwed around. But I was also confused.”
At this point, his group made a breakthrough on their word puzzle.
Excited, they called Miss Fletcher over to certify their triumph.
And the word of the day — in case anyone asks — is: “Embrace Challenges.”
