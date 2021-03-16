The Payson school board recently approved a new teacher evaluation system that drops teacher-proposed “smart goals” in favor of a host of volunteer activities.
The system will still rely heavily on measurements of student progress, but would now include a wider range of additional criteria when it comes to doling out the $3,800 bonus for “effective” teachers. Student test scores now determine 25% of the teacher’s evaluation.
Almost the entire faculty has already voted to approve the new, “more rigorous” evaluation system, as required by Proposition 301. Voters approved the measure in 2000, which established the “merit pay” system for teachers funded by a 0.6% increase in the sales tax plus money from the sale of state lands.
Under the current system, Payson teachers proposed three “smart goals,” which make up about a third of the evaluation. In recent years, the overwhelming majority of teachers have qualified for the $3,800 annual merit pay bonus.
The new system replaces the smart goals with a range of extras like mentoring fellow teachers, attending school board meetings, volunteering at community events, participating in staging science fairs, serving on committees or as a department chair and a host of other options outside of the classroom.
The board members peppered administrators with questions about the new system, but ultimately approved the plan rather than tinkering with the details and then having to seek a new vote of the teachers.
“I listened to some of the concerns of teachers,” said board member Barbara Underwood. “Some people are saying we’re trying to make teachers work outside of their contract. But I also think the Prop. 301 money should be for something that we do that is above and beyond. Is that wrong?”
Katrina Sacco, the district’s student achievement coordinator, said, “There is sort of a difference of opinion. Some people clearly think the plan should only benefit our strongest teachers, our most committed teachers. Others think 301 should be a supplement for inadequate income — and the truth is probably somewhere in between. It’s a really good opportunity for pushing our teachers and focusing on professional growth.”
Arizona teachers on average have the biggest class sizes in the nation, but among the lowest salaries. In 2018-19, Arizona teachers made an average of $50,000 annually, compared to a national average of $62,000. Even following three years of state-funded raises that boosted teacher salaries by 20%, Arizona remains below the national average for teacher salaries. Arizona spends $3,000 less per-student than the national average, putting us close to the bottom.
Over the years, voters have approved a series of ballot measures to boost education funding, despite resistance from the legislature. That includes approval of Proposition 301 some 20 years ago.
Board President Joanne Conlin said, “The bottom line is, how does it benefit the child — but also how does it help the teacher be a better teacher? It all comes down to what is best for them and what is best for the child.”
Sacco said 101 of the 111 faculty members who voted approved the overhaul of the performance pay plan — an 89% approval rate.
“We have had issues in our district with evaluating teachers in a rigorous way,” she said. “It should take new teachers several years of teaching and becoming seasoned to get into that highly effective category. Is that what’s going on right now? No. To me, effective means they’re doing a great job for us and they should be rewarded for that — but maybe that’s a philosophical difference.”
The merit pay plan provides the full bonus of $3,800 to “effective” or “highly effective” teachers. Teachers can get half that amount if they’re considered “developing.” Teachers considered “ineffective” don’t get any bonus. Most of the teachers last year got the full amount.
Underwood noted that since the inception of the merit pay plan, “I’ve sat here and everybody has promised every year this is rigorous and fair and whatever. And year after year after year, 98% get it. What is going to be different about this is that you’re truly moving everybody up. Not that someone can come in and never volunteer and get the same amount. That’s fine if their classroom is a stellar classroom. So I think that this may address some issues I’ve had.”
Sacco noted the district must do a better job of training the administrators who evaluate classroom performance. The district has been plagued by constant turnover in the ranks of administrators, which has led to inconsistent evaluations. “We have a little bit of work to do to work through the evaluation process and taking the smart goals for 33% out of there is a step in that direction. We want to focus on growth and want teachers to be excited to work here. That’s part of the goal — that teachers have job satisfaction.”
Sacco said the evaluators will undergo training to implement the new system. They will also have to figure out how to fairly evaluate teachers in subjects where students don’t take standardized tests — like drama, music, art, physical education and other subjects. Student progress currently makes up about 60% of the evaluation, including about 25% determined by standardized test scores. But those standardized test scores don’t apply to many classes.
Underwood said, “To me, we’re just trying to make everybody a better teacher. What are the tools that we need to make them a better teacher? Not everyone comes in at this level — so how are we getting them there?”
“If evaluators are evaluating more effectively, and equally, then people are being held accountable,” said Sacco. “So maybe you have a staff that is going above and beyond every day — and I walk through the door and I see people that are sliding by and they’re getting their (bonus).”
She conceded that it’s hard to change the standards and evaluations in the middle of a pandemic, when teachers are working desperately to keep kids connected, make up lost ground and cope with the demands of distance learning. “It might feel a little overwhelming, when they’re dealing with COVID deaths and I’m asking them to attend public meetings.”
“Part of the problem has been the turnover in administrators,” said Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon. “That’s been difficult.”
But the board supported the changes and the attempt to change the emphasis of the evaluations.
“I think this is really good,” said Conlin. “Very thoughtful how everything comes together.”
“This is a really good start,” said board member Jolynn Schinstock, “and I’m comfortable moving forward. Let’s see how it goes. I think the site administrators will do an amazing job.”
Please note that they have taken off the requirement to improve student achievement scores AND student graduation. I guess as long as the teachers attend Board Meetings where student failure rates and falling student achievement results are NOT discussed, they deserve a bonus.
