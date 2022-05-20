Payson’s in a bind.
It’s out of classrooms for elementary school kids.
But it’s still growing.
The Payson school board recently grappled with the complicated, high-stakes question of class sizes — especially in its two, crowded elementary schools.
So the district briefed the board on a clarification of its policy on when it will hire additional elementary school teachers to stay below its maximum class size guidelines in elementary school.
One catch — the district’s class sizes are already well above the numbers national studies have demonstrated maximize student performance. But that’s almost unavoidable in the state that ranks 48th in per-student spending, with the largest average class sizes in the nation.
But Payson has faced a special challenge ever since the district sold off Frontier Elementary School to save about $500,000 a year in maintenance costs on the building. The board squeezed all the students from Frontier into either Julia Randall Elementary or Payson Elementary School. This forced the district to put kindergarten, first grade and half of second grade at PES and a chunk of the second graders as well as the third, fourth and fifth graders at Julia Randall Elementary.
The district now has enough classroom space to add just one more elementary school classroom — with most elementary grades nearing the point at which they’ll exceed the already swollen grade school class size limits.
The action on Monday represented an effort to make it clear to teachers, principals and parents when the district will hire an additional teacher to add an elementary school classroom. Unfortunately, the district is close to the limit in several grades — with enrollment having risen steadily since the return to in-person learning.
Currently, the district maximum class size in kindergarten is 20. The allowable class size grows with the grade level, including 25 in first grade, 27 in second and third grade and 29 in fourth and fifth grade.
National research suggests that class sizes below about 18 boost student test scores, social development and discipline. The effects are especially pronounced in elementary school. By the time you get to 25 students per class, the benefits largely dissipate, according to assorted long-term studies on student achievement.
Most of the research suggests that small classes have the biggest benefit for minority and low-income students. About half of Payson’s students come from families that qualify for free and reduced lunches based on family income. A host of studies showed small classes have a bigger impact on class scores than most other measured differences, including teacher pay, teacher credentials, per-student spending overall and other often-studied factors. Only family income and education levels had a bigger impact on student achievement. That makes small classes especially important in communities like Payson, with a relatively low family income and family college attendance levels. Studies suggest the impact of small classes persists, affecting things like high school graduation and college attendance rates years later.
Superintendent Linda Gibson, in a presentation to the board last week, said, “The question continues to be asked what is the threshold for each grade level that would warrant an additional elementary teacher. Teachers, principals, superintendent, and governing board understand the need to maintain continuity of classroom instruction and that moving students throughout the school year is disruptive to the learning environment. Because of this, we are creating internal expectations that we wish for the governing board to be aware of and to provide input.”
The formula shows that the district’s on the brink of needing to add another teacher and an additional classroom in first, fourth and fifth grades. Unfortunately, the district only has room to add one classroom at the two elementary school campuses.
The presentation showed the district could exceed the threshold soon in several grades. Here’s how the numbers break down by grade level:
Kindergarten: Currently has 158 students and will need another classroom/teacher at 176
First Grade: Currently 161 students, will need another teacher at 161
Second Grade: Currently 163, will need a teacher at 174
Third Grade: Currently 163, will need a teacher at 174
Fourth Grade: Currently 184, will need another teacher at 186
Fifth Grade: Currently 156, will need another teacher at 155
The report noted, “We will review the enrolled numbers on July 1st of each year. If they are at or above the threshold, then HR and the school site principal will work together in posting a position. If numbers are down in a grade level, there may be a need to move a teacher to a different grade level. As a norm, these numbers fluctuate between now and July. The cut-off date for hiring an additional teacher due to these thresholds will be the last Monday prior to winter break.”
Payson’s in the midst of something of a building boom, after a decade of little or no population growth. The report suggests that the district may soon run out of room, forcing larger class sizes. Unfortunately, the district could face big problems in finding the money to add classrooms. At the moment, the district is flush with pandemic grant money. However, the state controls district capital funding — thanks to a court ruling years ago that the state’s funding system had created unconstitutional disparities between rich and poor districts, based on property taxes. The ruling forced the state to take over responsibility for capital improvements. However, the legislature has rarely actually funded the agreed-upon formula for determining when districts need money to repair or expand facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!