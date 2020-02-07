The Payson Unified School District’s new interim superintendent Mark Tregaskes made his first public appearance since the school board hired him at Tuesday’s Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
The retired former superintendent of Safford schools spoke briefly at the end of the event.
He addressed the crowd after a presentation by Payson High School principal Jeff Simon, Rim Country Middle School principal Jennifer White, and MHA Foundation representative Jennifer Smith.
White introduced him, saying he would “tell you all about himself.”
“I’m a little surprised, I didn’t know I was going to tell you all about myself. Do you have 30 seconds,” he deadpanned.
The school board unanimously approved his hiring four days earlier, and he wanted to be there for the presentation. He thanked the chamber members for their role in education.
“The reason why I really wanted to be here was to hear from our two principals,” he said. “I’m a newcomer, not to Arizona, but to Payson, I am.
“What a thrill it is to be with you. I sincerely mean that, because, as I find out what is happening in the schools, and then what I’m seeing that’s happening in the community, this group of business people for the chamber, from my perspective what I’m looking at is most impressive. Because what it shows me is you care about what’s happening here in Payson, you really care.
“And you care to the point that you invest your time and your energy to not only invest yourselves in your life and your families, into this community, but to look to see what you can do to help others. It shows. It really shows.
“So from a newcomer perspective, I’m just literally grateful to be a small part of what happens here. The important work that goes on in this community is something that we all share in and that is how we make it better. And we make it better by working together to not only do things, but most importantly to build people. And those who we are particularly concerned with are our young people, because building them surely does build our future. Thank you so much for the part that you do to work together to make that happen.”
