One year after promoting Robert Mavis to turn around a struggling Payson High boys basketball program, Payson High School Athletic Director Ryan Scherling hoped for similar success when he named Hameed Law the Longhorns’ new varsity girls basketball head coach.
Mavis led the Payson boys to their best season in years in his first season last year and Law faced an equally challenging job, taking over a girls program that had struggled mightily for many seasons.
Payson has enjoyed just one winning season since Stacy Anderson’s 2008-09 team went 24-8 and reached the state quarterfinals. The Longhorns went 14-11 in 2012-13 under Jennifer White, losing in the first round of the Division 3 state tournament.
The Longhorns have suffered through nine consecutive losing seasons.
Miles Huff coached the team the past eight years. They qualified for the state tournament once in that time, beating Florence in the opening round of the 2017-18 tournament before bowing out in the second round.
Payson hasn’t been competitive in region/section play, finishing a combined 2-38 in the 3A East Region the past four seasons. They went 1-9 in the region this season, snapping a 26-game 3A East losing streak with a win over Blue Ridge before dropping their final three region contests.
Scherling talked about what Law brought to the program in an email to the Roundup shortly after the school announced the hiring on Facebook.
“When hiring for a new coach, the first question people always ask is ‘what were you looking for in the next head coach,’” Scherling wrote. “The characteristics are high character, integrity, doing it the right way, building a successful program in the right way, and treating players well.
“That’s what makes this hire so special because of who Coach Law is as a person. He’s done that at all his previous coaching positions and he’s proven his ability to coach student-athletes at a high level. I am excited to see Coach Law build our ladies program as they strive to compete for region championships.”
Well, so much for that plan.
The school district has dismissed Law for unknown reasons.
“HR Charles Savvy, stated he received a complaint from a parent about my interaction with the girls (allegedly on June 14),” Law wrote in a text message to the Roundup. “I did nothing to constitute the board and district’s unprofessional actions.”
Law wrote: “I provided opportunities for over 20 Payson athletes — 10 incoming freshmen, four sophomores and eight or nine juniors and seniors, which resulted in and continues with wins against 4A-6A teams with tournaments at Desert Ridge, Legacy, GCU and Flagstaff High, keeping my promise in my interview to fixing the culture and making Payson competitive with 24 games (vs. 13 games each summer for the past 10-plus years) — just to be fired.
“I never received any official correspondence or reasoning. Everything was third party.”
He stated that the athletic director and principal “were in the dark, as well.”
The Roundup was told to ask Payson Unified School District Superintendent Linda Gibson about the matter.
“No story,” Scherling said when asked about this situation during Payson’s Longhorn Shootout boys basketball tournament in Wilson Dome on June 24.
In an email, Gibson said Law hadn’t been approved by the school board and was considered a volunteer as he coached the girls team during open gyms and tournaments in June.
“Mr. Law was never presented nor approved by the Governing Board for hire for any position within PUSD,” Gibson wrote in the June 24 email. “However, we did decide to onboard him and allowed him to begin coaching on a volunteer basis these past few weeks with the plan of presenting to the Governing Board for hire in the next Governing Board meeting.
“Due to student privacy within FERPA Laws, I cannot comment further on the decision to not continue with a presentation to hiring Mr. Law to the Governing Board.”
Scherling said that Westin White is serving as interim coach.
“The head coach position will be posted early next week and we will again conduct interviews of viable candidates,” Gibson wrote in the June 24 email.
Law said he isn’t being treated fairly and doesn’t understand why. “The district hired a new coach, that produced results in his first week and continued to do so, beating 5A and 6A teams throughout June, with the incoming freshmen beating two 4A teams.”
He said they let him go without explanation, “even though HR called, offered and onboarded,” he wrote.
He just wants to understand what happened.
“That’s the thing — I have no information on the issue,” Law wrote. “Superintendent and HR kept it a secret.”
Law was born and raised in California. He is a Naval wartime veteran, serving in the Navy for six years from 1999 to 2005.
He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and leadership and a master’s in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University in Irvine, Calif.
He has four years of experience at the collegiate level (NAIA and NCAA II), five years coaching high school basketball in California and Arizona and 12 years experience as an AAU coach.
He said he has coaching experience on every level, from elementary to AAU to middle school, high school, college and at the professional level.
He is the father of a 19-year-old daughter.
Law wrote that he had a telephone conversation with Savvy on June 16 in which Savvy told Law he’d receive a meeting to discuss the issue and it wouldn’t be meeting about him being fired.
“That was a lie,” Law wrote. “All this was through a conversation over the phone, while I waited outside of district and wasn’t allowed inside.”
Law wrote that he still hadn’t been told he was suspended or on leave by HR the afternoon of June 23, the day he received a call from Gibson and Savvy who “placed me on speaker and (they) proceeded to inform me, regardless of being hired, onboarded and coaching, because I was never (approved) by the board, I’ve only been volunteering and my services are no longer needed.
“I asked again for the info on the complaint — what, when, where, who — and was told ‘no (we) cannot give that information.’”
Resigned to the reality that he wouldn’t be staying on to lead the program, he wrote he pleaded on the phone call for them to replace him with someone who could lead the program into a new era success after the girls have struggled for so long.
“I begged them to bring in someone close to as knowledgeable as me who is focused on the girls and their success,” he wrote.
“It was an honor to coach the athletes I did and to provide the championship habits that will help them on and off the court. I’m humbled to (have) provided the examples to be and stay competitive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!