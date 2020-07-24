Organizers of the Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race (FOTR) announced on July 13 they’ve canceled this year’s event in Pine, scheduled for Sept. 19, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Well, this is not what we wanted to do, but unfortunately we’ve been forced to cancel this year’s race,” wrote Janet Brandt, board member of Pine/Strawberry Fuel Reduction Trails Committee and race organizer on the race’s Facebook page.
“Our plan was to design an alternative race that would be both fun and safe, and I really thought that we would be able to pull it off. But now, with the situation in Arizona as it is, we are simply unable to put all the pieces in place for 2020 in Pine.”
Last year’s 15-mile race attracted a record 345 riders.
Most riders come from outside of the area, including some from other states. All the money from the race, which relies on volunteers, goes for trail building and improvement in the Pine-Strawberry areas of the Tonto National Forest.
“Over the past 10 years you’ve helped build the Bearfoot Bridge, a 60-foot pedestrian bridge connecting the Bearfoot to Pine Canyon Trail, you’ve done tons of reroutes on Pine Strawberry Trail and built Mohawk to connect it to town, in addition to maintaining miles of trail and constructing others,” Brandt posted. “We count on your support through Fire on the Rim.”
The event was scheduled to start with a community dinner on Friday night and camping. The kids’ race was to start at 2 p.m. on Saturday followed by the big race with the event winding up by evening.
“We are very disappointed to have to cancel this year as it is such a great event, but in light of the current situation it was just not possible,” Brandt said in a message to the Roundup.
But it wasn’t all bad news in the post.
“We finally got the go ahead to start the process to build 12 miles of brand new singletrack here,” Brandt continued. “That includes a new trail across Strawberry Mountain that will eventually be incorporated into FOTR, eliminating the private ranch on top, that nasty downhill and the streets in Strawberry. It will connect Forest Road 428 (Hardscrabble) to the Pine Strawberry Trail for one really long stretch of sweet singletrack. That’s what 2020 Fire on the Rim was all about, paying for the environmental studies to start the process.”
They’re offering refunds for those who’ve already registered for this year’s race, but they encouraged those who’ve already registered for this year’s race to leave it with them as a donation for the Strawberry Mountain Trail project.
They’re also planning to sell 2020 Quarantine Blues FOTR shirts and FOTR hats.
Visit fireontherim.com or see the Facebook page for more information on buying a shirt or hat or making a donation to help support trail building in Pine-Strawberry.
