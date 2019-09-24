Chances are, when making a visit to Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, north of Payson, not many have thought about running up and down the steep, twisty road.
But visitors will have the chance to do just that and take in the panoramic views of the park at the upcoming first ever 5K Race to the Bridge.
The race is from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12. Participants can walk or run the access road to the state park surrounded by the beauty of the Tonto Natural Bridge, which was once used by the Apache Tribe and later was called home by David Gowan and his family, who built the lodge and developed a farm atop the magnificent geologic structure.
The cost to participate in the race is $45 for adults and $35 for children under 16. There is no charge for those 2 and younger, but strollers will not be allowed on the road.
Go to rimcountrychamber.com for online registration. Organizers are encouraging online registration in order to have enough T-shirts and breakfast food available. However, day-of registration will be accepted, though there is no guarantee of a shirt or breakfast.
Participants must be at the parking lot at the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park by 6:30 a.m. to ensure the road is clear for the start of the race. Check-in on race day for runners is 7 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. for walkers.
The race starts at the lodge and goes approximately 1.5 miles up the road and back to the lodge.
Dogs are allowed on the road, but must be on a 6-foot, non-retractable leash.
Medals will be awarded to the top 10 finishers. Everyone participating gets a Race to the Bridge T-shirt, entrance to the park for the day; and a breakfast buffet.
Duane Ridl with Farm Bureau is providing the breakfast. “He does an excellent job,” said Maia Crespin, executive director for the chamber.
Proceeds will benefit the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, a 501(c)(3).
“We don’t foresee this event will be a revenue generator, but rather a way to encourage people to enjoy the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park in a new and unique way, plus we want to participate or coordinate more community events that promote a healthy lifestyle,” Crespin said.
Due to parking, a maximum of 100 runners allowed.
