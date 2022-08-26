The 139th edition of the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo featured plenty of good action.
And some bad action as a bull rider suffered an injury on Saturday afternoon that resulted in him being transported by ambulance to Banner Payson Medical Center then flown to a Valley hospital for surgery.
“The bull rider was hit in the neck with a blunted bull’s horn,” said John Landino of the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee on Wednesday.
“He was taken to the hospital and later air-flighted to a Valley hospital for surgery for a crushed larynx. Reports are that he is doing well and will be ready to remount a bull very soon.”
The injury was one of the few things that didn’t go well after Friday night’s performance came in a muddy Payson Event Center arena as heavy rain threatened to dampen the weekend. But the rain slowed then eventually stopped and Saturday’s two performances were under dryer conditions. But the arena dirt remained muddy.
“It drizzled off and on throughout the rodeo,” Landino said of the first of three performances.
“We had good attendance in spite of the rain with no delays or lightning. The arena was very soggy and wet. We probably had two or three inches of water and mud. Steer wrestlers had a hard time digging their heels in to stop the steer so they could finish.
“Also, there were some muddy mutton busters and contestants falling from rough stock competition. All in all, it was a good rodeo.
“The Boots and Bling dance was hopping to the music of Western Fusion both Friday and Saturday nights. We also had an extra complement of vendors and that made the fans happy with all the food choices.”
The sun came out to greet a large Saturday afternoon crowd, with temps in the low 80s.
“That was the Coca-Cola Family Day and the kids got a chance at winning one of the Coca-Cola stuffed polar bears,” Landino said. “There were plenty of families and children in the stands.”
Tickets for Saturday night’s Patriot Performance sold out well before gates opened.
“The performance was exceptionally good with a great tribute to our fallen, wounded and returning veterans by the Cowgirls Historical Foundation drill team and our Payson Honor Guard,” Landino said. “This is the first time ever that our Saturday night performance was sold out prior to the gates opening.”
Landino said the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee wanted to thank all of their national, regional and especially local sponsors and the committee members and volunteers that “make it possible for us to produce the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo that supports our charitable giving and helps to keep the Western Heritage alive in Rim Country.”
