Great students sometimes grow up to be great leaders.
Well, Rim Country Middle School student Jake Skehan seems to be heading down the right path.
The Payson 12-year-old, who’ll be a seventh grader at RCMS this fall, will join outstanding middle school students from across the country to take part in a unique and career-oriented development experience.
He’ll travel to Washington, D.C. for the Junior National Young Leaders Conference.
“I’m really excited about it,” Jake said. “One of the things I’m really looking forward to is seeing the Lincoln Memorial.”
He’ll make the trip with has parents, Tiffany and Josh, and younger brother, Tyler, 10. They leave on June 25 for a weeklong stay.
He was nominated to take part in the event by his former music teacher at Frontier Elementary in Peoria, Bonnie Crawford. The family moved from Peoria to Payson last year.
The Junior National Young Leaders Conference is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
He’s an honor roll student with all A’s at RCMS.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Jake to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, with Envision.
“Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs.”
“At JNYLC, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college, and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
He was supposed to attend the conference last year but it was postponed because of COVID-19.
He’s picked up right where he left off before moving to Rim Country.
“We are constantly getting great feedback from the staff, faculty about how great a kid he is,” said Josh Skehan. “His teacher, Mrs. Wester, selected him for the RCMS Honors Banquet Ceremony of Excellence this school year.”
