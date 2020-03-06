A year ago this month, volunteer Cheri Eberhardy started offering Reiki therapy to patients at Banner Payson Medical Center. Alice Felden joined in the effort a few months later. Both are Reiki masters. Eberhardy is also a certified Reiki teacher and Felden has a background in physical therapy.
It came about because of patient requests for alternatives to pain medication, said Jennifer Lawless, volunteer program coordinator and activities coordinator, AAP-BC, for BPMC.
Since the start of the service more than 200 patients at the hospital have taken advantage of the sessions.
Reiki is a natural therapy that uses healing energy to balance, increase well-being and support healing. The practitioner places their hands around the head and shoulders, arms and abdomen, legs and feet. No contact is made with the skin, so no tissue is manipulated as in massage.
The therapy allows muscles to relax and it increases the blood flow, which enhances the healing process. It is reported the treatment helps with stress and anxiety, headaches, insomnia, upset stomach, sprains, fatigue, sciatica, sinuses and repairing wounds.
“It is never harmful and is especially complementary to chemo and other traditional treatments offered in the hospital,” Eberhardy said.
It is used in more than 800 hospitals around the country, including about a third of those in the Banner group.
Lance Porter, Banner Payson Medical Center CEO says, “We are constantly looking for ways to improve our patient’s experience. Besides other programs like aroma therapy and pet therapy we felt that Reiki was a good fit for those that desired it. We are so lucky to have volunteers willing to share their time and talents in this way. When patients are comfortable they sleep better and heal more rapidly.”
Among the many patients that have taken advantage of the free Reiki therapy are new mothers. Krysta Ramey, RN, one of BPMC’s Woman and Infant Service team said, “Our patients in Labor and Delivery love Reiki. It helps them re-center, focus and relax and that helps their healing.”
Reiki is available to patients on Tuesday and Thursday. A session is about 15 to 20 minutes and is held in the patient’s room. The patient remains in bed or can sit in a chair in their room. They don’t remove any clothing and in fact they don’t have to do anything except be as comfortable as possible. Using music and breathing techniques they are helped to relax. Felden said she suggests they imagine the most beautiful place they know.
Sometimes a patient becomes so relaxed they fall asleep, Eberhardy said. As a precaution she asks if they would like her to wake them when the session is over or just let them sleep.
They also offer the service to families of patients and to doctors, nurses, radiologists at the hospital along with its volunteers.
