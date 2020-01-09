Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar has once again made national headlines with his slashing communications style.
Here, he posted a fake, photoshopped image of Former President Barack Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
The caption on the photo on Gosar’s personal Twitter account said, “The world is a better place without these guys in power.”
Actually, the photoshopped picture originally showed Obama shaking hands with former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Iranian President Rouhani took office in 2013 and remains in power.
The five-term congressman represents Rim Country in a district dominated by cities along the Colorado River, one of the most secure Republican districts in the state.
The Arizona Republic and other newspapers and online news organizations throughout the nation did stories on the tweet, which within hours had more than 5,000 comments – most critical of the congressman.
Gosar retorted to the Republic “to the dim witted reporters…no one said this wasn’t photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person. The tweet says: ‘the world is a better place without either of them in power.’ The point remains to all but the dimmest: Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured and protected the worlds’ No. 1 sponsor of terror. The world is better without Obama as president. The world will be better off without Rouhani.”
Gosar has stimulated national attention for years.
During one speech in Payson, he said that US Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens was dragged out of a building, sodomized in the street and murdered by a mob. Actually, Stevens died of smoke inhalation trapped in the building.
In another tweet Gosar seemed to endorse the conspiracy theory that accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein didn’t hang himself in jail awaiting trial, although the congressman later said the tweet wasn’t serious.
In an October 2017 interview on “Vice News” Gosar said that a deadly white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville Virginia was planned by an “Obama sympathizer” and that liberal political contributor and billionaire George Soros was likely a Nazi collaborator as a youth. Actually, Soros was nine during the war and lived with a German family to conceal his Jewish identity.
In 2015, Gosar again made headlines when he boycotted Pope Francis’s address to Congress because of the Pope’s views on climate change. Gosar said he would treat the Pope like all “leftist politicians” should be treated, saying the Pope had “adopted all of the socialist talking points, wrapped in false science and ideology.”
Gosar has accused members of Congress and officials of the Justice Department and the FBI of committing treason because of the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Famously, Gosar’s brothers and sisters endorsed his opponent during the last campaign. Nonetheless, the former Flagstaff dentist still won comfortably with 68 percent of the vote.
Congressional District 4 includes all of La Paz County and portions of Gila, Maricopa, Mohave, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma counties.
Currently, Republican Anne Marie Ward is running against Gosar for the Republican nomination. A native of Arizona, her ancestors fought in the Revolutionary war and her father was a paratrooper in Vietnam, according to her campaign website. The 32-year-old public school teacher has a masters in education and a doctorate in leadership. She also had a small business consulting firm and worked in the US Senate.
Candidates for the Democratic nomination in the district include Delina DiSanto and Stuart Starkey.
DiSanto lives in Cave Creek and ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination two years ago. She has worked as the Finance Director in several hospitals and is an ASU graduate and a registered nurse.
Starkey is a former teacher and school principal, who has run unsuccessfully in the past for the state senate, congress and the US Senate. He’s married with two children and lives in Phoenix.
The primary election is in August.
