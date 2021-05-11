The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department has enlisted retired Chief Gary Morris to continue pushing the Forest Service to ensure access to Fossil Creek for emergency rescue crews based in Pine.
The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department recently issued an update on the long-standing struggle to rescue people from the canyon bottom. Persistent lobbying in the past three years prompted the Forest Service to allow Gila County to clear boulders blocking FR 708 to permit emergency access by rescue agencies. That decision reduced a 2-plus-hour response time to the waterfall trailhead to about 20 minutes. However, the district’s still pushing the Forest Service to restore vehicle access on the Flume Trail and improve the Bob Bear Trail to allow access for rescuers on UTVs equipped with a litter to transport a patient.
In the past five years, crews have rescued 740 people from the creek, which draws up to 80,000 visitors annually despite imposing a limited permit system. Rescue crews have also responded to seven deaths along the creek.
“It should be noted that the number of rescues would have been significantly higher had it not been for a nearly three-month closure of the Upper Springs during 2020 due to fire restrictions,” said the report from the Pine-Strawberry Fire District, which along with Tonto Rim Search and Rescue responds to most of the emergency calls.
Most visitors access Fossil Creek on a 15-mile dirt road from Camp Verde to multiple parking areas along the creek and the waterfall trailhead.
The Upper Springs Trail, located west of Strawberry, and now named the Bob Bear Trail, is a two-track dirt road constructed in 1962, by the U.S. Forest Service, now turned into a hiking trail. The trail descends 1,600 feet from the top of the canyon outside Strawberry to the spring source of the creek. The trail is now impassable to UTVs for lack of maintenance.
In addition, the Forest Service closed to the public Forest Service Road 708, which leads from Strawberry to the canyon bottom and on to Camp Verde. The road was built by power companies and maintained for 100 years to operate a hydroelectric plant in the canyon bottom. In 2005, Arizona Public Service agreed to close the power plant and return the flow of the spring to the creek — instantly creating one of the most popular recreation areas in the region.
While Tonto Forest officials have allowed Gila County to clear boulders off the Forest Service 708 Road so rescue agencies can respond more rapidly to emergencies at the waterfall, two other roads remain closed. These road closures created new dangers and rescue delays for visitors and imposed a dangerous burden on rescue crews.
The Forest Service closed to vehicles the four-mile-long Flume Trail, which is really an old two track service road and actually removed an existing bridge a mile from the spring source. The Flume Trail goes uphill from the old Irving power plant at the bottom of the canyon to the site of the old dam and the spring source. Rescue operations using this route require 5 to 7 hours to complete.
“The vast majority of all the hikers rescued on the Gila County side of Fossil Creek occurred on the Upper Springs/Bob Bear Trail,” said the Pine-Strawberry report. “For those cases where the hiker is incapacitated, and a big wheel litter is required to extract the victim, rescue times continue to average 5 to 7 hours, and sometimes longer, to complete.
“This rescue effort also now requires up to two dozen rescue personnel to move the victim as much as 4 miles and uphill, with up to a 1,500-foot elevation gain, to the trailhead and an awaiting ambulance or medical helicopter. These rescues nearly always occur in daytime temperatures above 100 degrees with little shade.
“This rescue effort also places an extraordinarily high physical demand on the Gila County Sheriff’s search and rescue posse members, a large number of whom are above 50 years of age. This physical demand clearly places rescuers at a higher risk of a serious, or fatal, medical event,” concluded the report.
The U.S. Forest Service in a recent response to criticisms of the draft management plan for Fossil Creek admitted that the management plan doesn’t address the concerns about access to the canyon bottom for rescue crews. However, that response noted that rescue operations aren’t one of the mandated topics the management plan must legally address. Congress designated Fossil Creek as a “wild and scenic river” a decade ago, which legally requires the Forest Service to develop a management plan to protect the area’s “outstandingly remarkable” qualities — which include recreation, Apache cultural values, water quality and scenery.
“At the 2019 meeting with Tonto National Forest officials, rescue agencies requested to have UTV access to the bridge location (on the Flume Trail). This would entail moving a few boulders off the road near the entry point and modification of the pedestrian gate to allow UTV passage. To date, no action has been taken on this item. Rescue agencies are still requesting access in order to reduce response and extraction times,” said the report.
