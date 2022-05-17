“You just have to take it day by day, roll with the punches and just do what you can to stay open and stay available for the community.”
Like most business owners across the country, Adara Jones is doing what she can to deal with several challenges to keep the doors open at Delicious Cafe in Payson.
The brunch and lunch restaurant at 512 S. Beeline Highway is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday.
And she hopes to keep opening five days a week as she battles inflation and both supply chain and workforce issues. The chef owns the restaurant with her husband, Cole Cluff.
Inflation
Rising costs are one of the biggest challenges. A March 2022 Forbes article says according to the National Restaurant Association, wholesale food costs were up 7.9% in 2021, and hourly labor costs were up 8.6% for the year.
“The cost of everything has gone up,” Jones said. “It’s almost double for some things such as meat and eggs. For example, eggs used to be $1.10 per dozen, $1.30 maybe, and now they’re just about $3 if not $3 and honestly, it varies by the week. It just depends on the supplies they have. Fewer supplies, the more they charge us.”
As a result, they’re forced to raise prices to stay out of the red.
“We’ve done a couple of very small incremental price increases as prices have increased throughout the last year and a half,” Jones said.
But that’s tricky.
“It’s a very fine line, especially when you’re a small business in a small town, because if you go too high, locals aren’t going to buy your food and then you’re not going to survive,” she said. “This is a retirement community and people are on limited income, so we have a very fine line to walk.
“The first price increase was like 50 cents for select items. Then we had to do another 50-cent increase. We’ve tried to do it in small increments so we don’t shock our customers. We have the community to consider.”
Supply chain
When Delicious Cafe opened in January 2021, there wasn’t a supply chain issue. But Jones has been dealing with it for several months now.
“We often have issues getting things we need, especially paper goods for to-go items,” Jones said. “Sometimes we have trouble getting produce because of truck supply chain issues.
“For a while, we were unable to get roast beef. We’ve had that issue with certain vegetables. For a while, they wouldn’t bring avocados and then chips. We get kettle-cooked chips from our supplier and there were several weeks where they didn’t give us anything.”
So, they came up with an alternative to the chips.
“We would substitute with our own homemade potato wedges, instead, which increases our cost because potatoes are more expensive than potato chips,” Jones said.
She didn’t realize she’d be dealing with this kind of situation when she opened the business.
“I didn’t expect supply issues to be a thing, not to this extent,” Jones said. “Then inflation on top of that. We’re paying almost double for most of the things we need on our menu and then the other half we can’t even get.
“So, we’ve had to get creative on where we get our supply from just to make sure we have what the customer expects because we can’t just say, ‘Sorry, we’re out of half our menu today’ because that leads to customer complaints and people not coming here anymore even though it’s out of our control. And that could ruin our business. We’ve got to be very careful about that.”
Bread is obviously crucial to a cafe open for brunch and lunch with several popular sandwiches on the menu.
“One thing that we have the hardest time getting a hold of is a bread supplier because our normal supplier doesn’t do bread,” Jones said. “So what we’ve done is we originally made an agreement with Bashas’ to have large orders set aside of the different breads that we use.
“We’ve since moved over to Safeway because Bashas’ was having supply issues. That was like six or seven months ago. We do a preset order and Safeway bakes it the night before for us, so it’s nice and fresh for us. Then, two days later, we get our next fresh batch of bread. We do it about twice a week.”
She’s thankful to have had both those stores to go to and for the relationship she’s built with other local restaurant owners and managers.
“My restaurant’s not unique,” Jones said. “Everybody’s having these issues. And it’s nice that we’ve made friends with other restaurants in town and we help each other.
“For example, I go to El Rancho for a couple of things that I can’t normally get through my supplier that they can get through theirs and we’ve worked out a deal. It’s been really great to have that kind of community among our restaurants here in town. We just support each other.”
Workforce woes
The workforce in Rim Country is limited, partly because of the lack of affordable housing. Real estate prices have skyrocketed over the last couple of years. And rental rates for the limited number of properties have soared. So, many potential workers simply can’t afford to either move or stay here.
And restaurants don’t get as many customers in the winter months, so they don’t need as many employees, which also makes it difficult, if not impossible, for potential employees to afford to live here year-round.
Inability to both find and keep employees is something most companies are dealing with. Delicious Cafe did, but Jones found a solution not available to many business owners.
“For the first year we did deal with that,” she said. “We’ve had so many incidents with several employees that weren’t in the family that would leave — no call, no show — and never show up again and never talk to us again.
“People felt like they were working too hard, or it was too much stress or whatever. I mean, the restaurant business isn’t always nice. But, for the most part, we’ve learned our lesson and we’ve basically gone to only family or family friends for employment and it’s worked out for us.
“We’ve been lucky and we’re grateful that we have enough family and family friends to do that because I know a lot of restaurants in town don’t have that ability. Now, we’re completely staffed by family or family friends because that’s what we have to do.”
Pandemic
Restaurants had to jump through hoops over the past couple of years with some restrictions on in-person dining that made curbside pickup and home delivery very popular.
Delicious Cafe doesn’t have its own drivers to deliver, using other delivery services, which have grown in popularity since the pandemic started. Payson’s own Cruisin’ Delights, along with Door Dash, deliver for the restaurant.
Jones says you can order food either for pickup or delivery through their website, www.TheDeliciousCafe.com. Using their site for delivery is cheaper than going through the Door Dash app.
“Our website works with Door Dash to lower the delivery fees for our customers,” Jones said. “So, if you order delivery through our website, it is cheaper than actually going through the Door Dash app. But, because people have Door Dash more than our website, we also work with Door Dash and we work with Cruisin’ Delights. So there are several options for delivery.”
You can call the restaurant at 928-468-3013.
She said most of their customers prefer to dine in.
“People still want to go out to eat, they still want to be in a restaurant, they want to be served,” she said. “So, we’ve been happy to accommodate that.”
Community
The National Restaurant Association says restaurant industry sales in 2021 were down $65 billion from 2019’s pre-pandemic levels, the number of restaurant employees fell by 1 million to 14.5 million from pre-pandemic levels and 90,000 restaurant locations temporarily or permanently closed in that period.
Jones said it’s difficult to predict when things will get better.
“I try to stay optimistic, but with everything just being so chaotic everywhere you go, there’s no real way to forecast that,” she said. “Every small restaurant is struggling right now and we need to support each other as a community, as a community of restaurants. It’s very important.”
And she hopes customers keep coming through their doors.
“I think the critical thing here is that everybody who lives here needs to continue to support local restaurants as much as possible,” Jones said. “The chains will survive, but we will not if they don’t keep coming.
“We gotta look out for each other. That’s the most important thing. If Payson wants the small business restaurants to survive, they gotta keep going to them.”
