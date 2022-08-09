“They love lobster up here.”
Donny Johnson chuckled as he prepared another order on a busy day for his Rock ’n Roll Lobster food truck.
He had a lot of them during the Town of Payson Food Truck Festival & Laser Show at Rumsey Park on Saturday.
It’s one of 13 food trucks that set up in the parking lot near the big pavilion, Rumsey Field 1 and the south multi-purpose field.
The town held its first food truck festival at Green Valley Park in August 2017. It proved popular, and they continued the next year at GVP.
But officials decided that Rumsey Park would make for a better option.
At GVP, trucks parked along the walkway that slopes up around the bowl. Parking on a sloping hill is problematic for some trucks and that’s just one of the advantages town officials had in moving the event.
Kaprice Bachtell is the Town of Payson senior recreation coordinator.
“It’s just kind of a better venue in a lot of senses, especially for the food trucks, because if they have fryers, they’re sitting level,” Bachtell said. “And we can accommodate actually more food trucks here than we could at Green Valley Park.
“So, it’s a great venue.”
“We wanted to bring it back to like the first two years to where we have the live bands, food trucks, kind of a street festival-feeling here at Rumsey Park,” Bachtell said. “There’s more lighting, a bigger beer and wine garden area where people can enjoy their drinks, a covered ramada that will (seat) up to 250 people.”
A laser light show that wrapped up the event lit up the sky with color.
“The laser light show was amazing,” said Bachtell.
It’s the first Payson event for Rock ’n Roll Lobster, but they’re already planning on returning for next month’s Northern Gila County Fair.
And likely next year’s food truck festival, judging by the steady stream of customers in the early portion of the 10-hour festival.
“It’s been really busy for us today,” Johnson said.
Payson seems to have built a bit of a reputation for lovers of lobster.
“It’s our first time up here and it’s been a great response and we’re happy to be here, enjoying the weather,” Johnson said.
The trucks were arranged in a U or oval shape, with picnic tables set up in the middle. Some chose to eat at those tables. But, on a sunny day with temperatures in the low 90s, many sought refuge from the blazing sun in the big ramada or in lawn chairs set up under the shade trees surrounding it.
Other trucks included: Philly Up cheesesteaks, Indian Fry Bread, Porky’s Cochina, Frosted Frenzy, Dog Father hot dogs, My Gyro, Kettleicious kettle corn, Dinner On Wheels, Beignet and Coffee, K Star BBQ, Culver’s, and Beverage Junkies to wash it all down or satisfy your sweet tooth with an icy drink.
It was brisk business for Lanell Waterman and Kathy Hinton of the Tonto Apache Tribe. The two own the Indian Fry Bread truck.
“It’s a family business,” said Waterman as she dropped another piece of bread into the deep fryer. “We’re all daughters, daughter-in-laws, sister-in-laws, so we do this all together.”
And the more hands, the better.
“We’ve been busy since we opened,” Waterman said with a laugh. “It’s going good right now.”
Four bands — Outside The Line, Take Cover, Donny Grubb Band and Moonshine Mafia — each performed for two-and-a-half hours to keep the music going with just short intermissions to change equipment and tune up.
History
They tried to hold a “pop-up” food truck festival in 2020 during the first summer of the pandemic, moving it to the nearby area next to the Parks, Recreation and Tourism office and museum. There was no live music, no wine/beer garden and only five food trucks participated.
It attracted few people.
You could call that a low-point.
“We decided not to do pop-up food trucks anymore,” Bachtell said. “We just found that the separation of the food trucks wasn’t good, so we needed to bring it back like the original when we very first started it.”
They moved it to Rumsey Park for the first time with a planned two-day event last year.
“Friday was great attendance, but it kind of got rained out on Saturday,” Bachtell said.
Welcome home
Bachtell thinks they’ve found a home for the festival that works well, although not without issues.
“Parking is a little bit of a challenge, so we’re gonna need to kind of navigate that for another year,” she said.
would have been better held at the Event Center and get the noise and traffic out of town
