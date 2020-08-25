Bone dry.
Sweltering hot.
Welcome to Monsoon 2020.
Despite a near-normal winter, a hot, dry spring and a fizzled monsoon have cast Arizona back into drought and water shortages.
Although the Rocky Mountains got 105% of a normal winter snowfall, runoff into Lake Powell remains just 52% of normal.
As a result, Arizona got word recently that Lake Mead and Lake Powell have dropped below half full — triggering a 200,000-acre-foot reduction in the state’s allotment of Colorado River water in the coming year.
Combined with declining reservoir levels and plunging water tables statewide, the return to a water crisis in the state underscores the enviable position of Payson with its supplemental C.C. Cragin water supply and White Mountain communities like Show Low, Pinetop and others with ample groundwater.
The bizarre lurch from a normal winter to a reservoir-draining drought has also validated climate model predictions suggesting the gradual warming of the planet will create a fitful, ongoing water crisis in the Southwest. Studies show it’s not enough to have a good winter if a hot dry spring melts the snow quickly and increases evapotranspiration, sapping the spring runoff.
So far, this year ranks as the third-driest on record statewide. Most of the state so far ranks as “much below average” with some areas in the south setting records. Most of California is now in record-breaking territory as the drought returns with a vengeance. Wildfires are burning out of control, with thousands of homes threatened.
Most of Arizona remained under an excessive heat warning this week, with the Valley sweltering through the hottest year on record.
The White Mountains so far have come closest to having a monsoon this year, but even that’s well below normal. The whole state has lapsed into moderate or severe drought, with areas of the long-suffering Navajo Nation and much of Utah and Colorado locked in “exceptional” drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor (https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?West).
Throughout the week, temperatures remained about 5 degrees above normal in most of Arizona. Monsoon clouds never delivered more than a smattering of rain in most areas.
The declaration of a water shortage on the Colorado River was triggered when Lake Mead fell to just 40% of its capacity. Another 10 feet of decline will trigger even more serious rationing. Inflow into Lake Powell this year ranked as the lowest in half a century, which is remarkable considering the normal snowfall over much of the Colorado Basin this winter.
Fortunately, Arizona struck a deal last year with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to phase in cuts in its water use as reservoir levels fell. The Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan has saved about 400,000 acre-feet of water — including the 192,000 reduction just announced. The most recent reduction amounts to about 7% of the 2.8 million-acre-feet the state gets from the Colorado River in normal times.
Farmers and cities stashing excess water underground will suffer most of the reductions, with little impact so far on homeowners or Indian tribes. Farmers negotiated federal and state compensation for not planting crops during a water shortage, but most growers haven’t yet seen any money from the agreement.
The U.S. Geological Survey recently completed a study that estimated the flow in the Colorado River will decline by about 25% by 2050 due to a steady rise in global temperatures due to heat-trapping greenhouse gases. The runoff from 2000 to 2018 ranked as the lowest since the government began keeping records in 1906 and by some measures ranks as the worst “megadrought” in centuries, based on tree-ring data.
Arizona’s streams and rivers have dwindled along with the reservoirs.
The Verde and Salt River reservoirs last year at this time were 86% full. This year, they’re just 72% full. The flow in the Salt River has dwindled to 17% of normal and in the Verde to 29% of normal. Tonto Creek has dried up before it reaches Roosevelt Lake, according to the SRP’s daily water report.
The C.C. Cragin Reservoir atop the Rim has dwindled to 63% full, after a summer of pumping water out of the reservoir and placing it into Payson’s domestic water pipeline and the headwaters of the East Verde River. The reservoir still holds 9,500 acre-feet, but SRP will likely pump out most of that water before winter starts.
Payson this summer will take delivery on some 3,000 acre-feet of water from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir, thanks to 20 years of effort and the investment of some $50 million. However, that means in a state suffering from serious drought, falling water tables and idled farmland — Payson is recharging its underground water table.
