Nearly 16 months after taking over the business, Jason Harris is excited about what’s happening at Rim Country Bowl and The Arizona Bar, at 1109 N. Beeline Highway in Payson.
“We’ve been quite busy,” Harris said. “We just built out a pro shop and expanded our arcade. And, in the bar, we added two pool tables so we now have four, and added shuffleboard and cornhole.”
The two custom-made Arizona Cardinals cornhole boards, along with the new shuffleboard table and the two additional pool tables, give customers in The Arizona Bar yet another choice of games in a center that keeps adding more options.
The Arizona Bar also has features trivia night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday. It’s free to play and there are prizes.
And since we’re talking about games, the expanded arcade features 10 to 12 of them.
“We added a Golden Tee game in the bar, and we added new games and changed out several machines in the arcade. We also now have a pinball machine, which we never had before,” Harris said.
Another update Harris is excited about is the pro shop.
“We just opened it,” he said. “It was pretty much non-existent before. We added a wall and a door and pretty much made a full pro shop for anybody serious about bowling and for gift ideas for families and friends of bowlers.
“Now you can go in there and get your bowling balls drilled or repaired. We sell gloves and bowling balls and we also have a catalog you can order from.”
A custom-made pro shop sign was made out of a bowling pin. “It’s kind of unique,” Harris said. “They cut a pin in half and made it into a sign.”
They also added new pins, purchased new rental shoes and installed new lighting on the lanes.
And they upgraded the party area with new paint and new chairs.
“We improved the party area for birthday parties and work meetings or for any gathering,” Harris said. “We made a better area for it. It wasn’t really a good spot for it before.”
Harris talked about installing mini-golf outside soon after taking over, but that idea is still in the planning stage.
“I’m still looking forward to putting the mini golf together,” he said.
He’s optimistic that the business will continue to grow.
“We’re doing really well,” Harris said. “Business is picking up, but it could always be better. We think we put together a good team and a good product and the community seems to be responding well and we’re very appreciative.”
Rim Country Bowl is open from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays and Mondays; from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays; from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays; from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays; and from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays.
They have about 10 leagues going five nights a week (Monday-Friday). They have open bowling on weekends, and laser bowling on Friday and Saturday nights.
“People can join a league solo at any time and we’ll put them on a team,” Harris said. “Or, if they have their own team, they can join as a team.”
Price ranges depending on the day. The normal cost is $2.89 per game but they also offer daily specials. Shoe rental is normally $2.89 per visit.
They offer $2 Tuesdays, which features $2 per game and $2 shoe rental for the visit. Another special is three games and shoes for $9.99 (per person) total.
Harris said they’re in the planning stages of forming a new ABC (After School Bowling Club) from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, which costs $5 for two games and that includes the shoes and a soda.
For more information, visit RimCountryBowl.com or TheArizonaBar.com or call 928-474-9589.
Like the Rim Country Bowl Facebook page for special offers and contests.
