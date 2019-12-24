The spirit of Christmas giving came early to volunteers at two Rim Country food banks recently. Representatives of The Rim Country Camera Club convened to present the proceeds of the sixth annual Rim Country Charity Calendar project to Payson’s St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank.
Each organization received $2,500 to keep food and essentials flowing to those less fortunate in the Rim Country community. The holiday season finds dozens of food bank volunteers preparing for gifting events.
The calendar project begins in February every year with planning and culminates in mid-December. It takes an extraordinary investment of time and effort by many to complete, but in the end, there is a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction like none other.
Conducting a photo contest is no simple task. Deciding on a theme, developing submission rules and guidelines, publicizing the call for entries, and managing submissions takes a team of people dedicated to bringing it all together.
Photographers from across the region submit photos taken within the boundaries of Rim Country, vying for 12 coveted full-page calendar page spots, the cover or back page. Each page of the calendar also features smaller insert photos. The judging this year was made more difficult than ever by the 450 high quality entries.
Every entry must be reviewed to assure contest requirements are met, and then presented anonymously to the judging panel for critique. The judging panel worked hours to select the best photos submitted by a variety of photographers and depicting many different Rim Country locations.
Generosity lies at the heart of the project. While the photo contest team works to bring photos in, other members of the club enlist support from businesses and individuals who purchase advertising space in the calendar, donate goods and services for promotional purposes, and provide points of sale throughout the fall season. These in-kind donations make it possible for the club to cover costs to produce a high-quality calendar that is sold at an affordable price.
There were 500 calendars printed and sold at $10 per calendar amassing a sales total of $5,000. All of the proceeds — 100 percent of the sales — were donated to the food banks Dec. 13 and 16.
Presenting the donations to the food banks erased the memories of the work involved in completing this project. The club, for the sixth time, was able to present a beautiful portrayal of Rim Country while raising critical funds to support those in need.
The Rim Country Camera Club meets on the third Wednesday of every month and is open to all photography enthusiasts, regardless of skill or experience.
