Need to pop in for a few hours to access the internet and get some work done?
Need a place to hold your business meeting?
Well, Rim Country Coworking may be just what you’re looking for.
The new business, at 4305 E. Highway 260 in Star Valley, offers office space on your terms.
“It’s shared office space with internet,” said owner Donna Fox. “It’s for people that don’t want the hassle of starting their own office. They can come in and use the resources that are already at their fingertips.
“And there’s a conference room if they work from home and don’t want clients coming to their house or for those who just want to work in an office environment. And they can use this as their business address and have their mail sent here.”
She held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 22. The space formerly housed Rim Furniture and Appliances before owner Stephen Glissendorf retired and sold the property to Scott Weber. Part of the property features residential apartments. The building that formerly housed Rim Furniture and Appliances features new storage unit rentals behind Rim Country Coworking. Weber had planned to make the entire building storage units before Fox convinced him that office space would appeal to those searching for it.
“There’s not much business space in Payson or Star Valley,” Fox said. “Star Valley is super limited.”
She pointed to the success of a company called We Work as evidence of the popularity of the idea.
“These are really big all over the country,” she said. “We Work has over 800 facilities like this all over the country.”
She said the idea of renting out internet access, as well as work space, can appeal to those looking to come together with those possessing talents they may not.
“A lot of people that will come here are tech people that need internet access,” Fox said. “But these places are also what they call incubation or collaboration spaces because it’s a good resource to meet other people using the internet with different skill sets. So, a lot of people would join forces. Let’s say someone might be good at web design, well, someone might be good at coding and someone else is good at customer service. (You) need different skill sets.”
She’s offering a variety of membership packages.
A $25 day pass allows access to the facility and internet from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. any Monday-Friday.
The $100 per month basic rate allows you access to the facility from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday with one hour of conference room use, although you can also meet with clients on the patio for extended periods.
The $200 per month desk rate guarantees you a permanent space for the month where you can keep your computer and other equipment and supplies and allows you 24-hour seven-days-a-week access to the facility. You also get one hour per week of conference room access.
The $400 per month office rate gets you your own office. Individual offices haven’t been built yet, but will be coming.
Free coffee is available to all those on any of the plans.
She currently has 693 square feet of usable office space, with 350 more square feet that will be used to build out individual offices and conference rooms as needed.
For more information, visit the website at RimCountryCoWorking.com, call 928-862-8244, or email hello@RimCountryCoWorking.com.
