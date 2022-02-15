Once upon a time, Payson dreamed of a comprehensive trails system to support its dominant industry — tourism.
The Payson Area Trails System still looks great — on paper.
The map shows about 50 miles of trails through and around town — including a network of spectacular trails in the scenic Granite Dells, a landscape of billion-year-old Payson granite.
In truth, about half of the links were never completed. The town hasn’t added new sections since the 2008 recession dried up development. The existing trails remain poorly marked and maintained. Heavy use on many trails by ATVs has left them rutted and eroded. Lack of town support has largely dissipated the dedicated volunteers who improved the trails. The trails system lost its most effective advocate on the council when Andy Romance stepped down. The town’s trails coordinator left and Payson essentially has let the whole trails system lapse.
Contrast that long, slow decline in Rim Country to the TRACKS group in the White Mountains, which made its annual report to the Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week.
TRACKS volunteers in 2021 spent 2,000 hours working on the White Mountains’ premier trails system, which includes some 200 miles of interconnected non-motorized hiking trails. The 500-member TRACKS group established by Pinetop-Lakeside in the late 1980s has helped create a world-class trails system in a region critically dependent on tourism and outdoor recreation.
The group has handed out 70,000 White Mountains Trail System brochures in the past five years, a sign of the growing popularity of the system.
The volunteer trails crews in 2021 worked on the Blue Ridge, Panorama, Osprey, 4 Springs, Land of Pioneers, Los Burros, Chipmunk, Los Caballos, Lookout Connector, Timber Mesa and Buena Vista trails. The hours put in by the volunteers on the trails are valued at $55,000, at a rate of $27 an hour, TRACKS Vice President Lynn Krigbaum told the supervisors.
In addition, other volunteers put in 11,000 volunteer hours at community events and community service activities, with a value of some $300,000.
The supervisors heaped praise on the volunteer effort — and also pledged $45,000 in federal infrastructure funding so the group can rent machines necessary to build a new five-mile trail on rocky ground. Payson has received millions in federal infrastructure and COVID grants, but invested none of it in the trails system.
The White Mountains group over the past 40 years has created one of the state’s most extensive, well-maintained and varied trails systems — rivaled only by the elaborate trails systems in Flagstaff and Sedona.
Moreover, the group has installed white trail diamonds every quarter mile. The diamonds include the gps coordinates, which means hikers in trouble can let rescuers and 911 dispatchers know exactly where to find them. Game and Fish Heritage grants paid for the diamonds, but volunteers installed most of them.
“Since 2013, all rescues have been 45 minutes or less,” said Krigbaum.
She noted, “The WMTS attracts hikers, equestrians, trail runners, mountain bikers, cross-country skiers, bird watchers and photographers, supports the regional economy, and promotes healthy lifestyles.”
She also thanked the board of supervisors for supporting the construction of a new, five-mile cutoff for the 10-mile-long Blue Ridge Trail in Pinetop.
“This will make it possible for hikers to cut the trail in half so they don’t have to go the whole 10 miles. It’s very rocky ground. We’re going to need to rent trail building equipment that will deal with those rocks. We appreciate you sharing the federal money with us.”
Rim Country’s neglect of its trails system comes in spite of the vital role of outdoor tourism to the economy.
During the pandemic, statewide tourism dropped by 60% — but Gila County tourism rose 23%. The state department of tourism noted that most visitors to Gila County came from Maricopa County — usually seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. Apparently, many Valley residents that might have taken longer or overseas trips during the pandemic instead took weekend jaunts to Rim Country to hike, fish, swim or take in the scenery.
Tourism rebounded in 2021, despite the continued pandemic. Once again, outdoor recreation did better than almost any other sector of the tourism industry.
In Gila County, tourists and visitors spend about $287 million annually, which supports about 2,800 direct jobs and generates $10 million in local tax revenue, according to the state department of tourism.
That works out to about $1,000 per household in Gila County. That means tourism supports a host of local services — including police and fire. All told, tourism provides about 11% of the jobs in northern Arizona — more than any other region of the state.
(1) comment
Hard to keep up the trail system when everyone in town is working at town hall.
