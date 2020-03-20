Payson didn’t see many snow flurries from the recent storm, but got plenty of rain, with the heaviest snowfall centered on the Mogollon Rim, including the small community of Happy Jack.
Payson got between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain while Pine received between 2-3 inches in the past week, according to the National Weather Service. There were light snow flurries in Payson, but no accumulation.
For the month of March, Payson sits just shy of 3.5 inches of rain, bringing the yearly total to 5.87 inches.
To the south of Payson, Roosevelt Lake is 90%t full at 2,100 feet. The runoff of Tonto Creek at Roosevelt was 659 cubic feet per second (cfs) Wednesday, 300% above normal. Tonto Basin resident Randy Roberson reported Tonto Creek was flowing at 3,900 cfs at Gun Creek Thursday morning at a depth of 7 feet and rising.
And to the north, the C.C. Cragin Reservoir on Thursday was 101% full at 6,720 feet.
Today and through the weekend should be mostly sunny according to the NWS.
The sunny break will be short-lived, however, with gusty winds and showers redeveloping next week.
Another storm may move across the region on Thursday, bringing with it an additional chance for rain.
The highs in Payson will stay between the upper 50s and low 60s through Monday.
