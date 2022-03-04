Many Rim Country dwellings serve as second homes for folks living in the Valley and elsewhere.
Two local couples saw a need for a service that “keeps an eye on things” for those whose second homes may be unoccupied for many days and weeks each year.
Partners Chris and Maria Higgins and Tina McAllister Smith and Steve Smith talked to several Realtors, business owners, and friends, who thought it would be a great service for the community.
They started Rim Country Home Watch last year. Home watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues for vacation or primary homes while the owners are not in residence.
The business has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association (NHWA).
They decided to join NHWA because of its professional website, education, training and outreach.
All four partners have earned the designation of Certified Home Watch Professional and have graduated from the NHWA’s Home Watch Boot Camp, putting them in a category of elite Home Watch providers.
The Higginses and Smiths are all civic-minded. Maria and Chris Higgins are board members of the Payson Council for the Musical Arts. Chris Higgins is the Payson vice mayor and a U.S. Air Force veteran. Tina McAllister Smith is the secretary for the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce. Steve Smith is a U.S. Army veteran.
Rim Country Home Watch serves Payson, Star Valley, Pine, Strawberry, Christopher Creek and surrounding areas. You can reach them at 480-262-7346 or at rchomewatchaz.gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!