Sheri Oyler opened Rim Country Lavender in the Swiss Village Shops in memory of her late mother Dorothy Carpenter.
“She loved lavender and she was an entrepreneur,” Oyler said, adding her mother bought a Star Valley bar in the 1970s, renaming it the Spur Bar.
Oyler’s store, at 706 N. Beeline Highway, features an eclectic mix of products. Everything from essential oils to lavender products, like teas, baked goods and sugar; antiques; collectibles; Scottish and Irish ancestry books; tartans; Scottish Heathergems from Pitlochry and baked items from both Bashas’ in Payson and Ponderosa Market in Pine.
The store is divided into four areas: the Rim Country Bagel Co., Rim Country Pampered Kitchen, Rim Country Christmas and Rim Country Lavender.
“It’s kind of like a mercantile store,” Oyler said.
Oyler is currently buying her English lavender from out-of-state distributors, but plans to start growing her own this summer.
“In our quest to bring Arizona Highland Lavender to Payson, we are also adding a line of heather products that are exclusively from Scotland. Scotland is part of our heritage and for this store in memory of our mother who taught us all about the many uses of lavender and in that journey we also discovered many uses for heather from Scotland.”
The store is open weekends only — from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from noon — 6 p.m. Sundays. Oyler expects to add products as she gets the store up and running.
“We are starting small but believe due to the amazing response we are getting that we will bring offerings that are unique to share in Payson from both Arizona and Scotland Highlands,” says a statement on the website. “Not only can you get your souvenir from Arizona, but you will have access to special items only found in the Scottish Highlands.”
Oyler plans to feature the baked lavender goods in a restaurant she hopes to open in a few years.
Oyler, who has been married to David Oyler for 10 years, has one daughter, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She has a background in hospitality and restaurants and is an information technology expert. She worked for Choice Hotels and Marriott.
She was in her senior year at Texas Christian and planned to be a medical doctor. But her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and her plans changed. That was many years ago.
Oyler holds masters’ degrees in global technology and development and global management/business administration and is currently studying for her Ph.D. in human systems engineering at ASU’s Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering.
She has a small booth with products from Scotland called Heathergems plus lavender items at Explore the Attic on SR 260 in Payson.
“I’ll probably leave a presence there,” she said. “I really like working with the folks there, so I will still have some products there.”
Oyler is a disabled U.S. Army Vietnam era veteran who served as a combat medic attached to special forces and was activated to serve during Operation Enduring Freedom as a software, systems and network administrator. She also served in four U.S. Army National Guard units, plus was a senior field systems engineer during Operation Enduring Freedom Joint Task Force and Phantom Fury II for the U.S. Army and General Dynamics Corporation. Oyler retired to Payson from Abbott Laboratories Corporation Business and Technology Services in June 2018.
Visit rimcountrylavender.com or rimcountrychristmasstore.com for more information. You may also like their Facebook pages or call 928-363-4138 or 928-363-1497.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!