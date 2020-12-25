Some elected officials in Rim Country and the White Mountains continue to seek to overturn the presidential election in the state as fraudulent, despite the failure of eight Republican lawsuits and the vote by the Electoral College declaring Joe Biden the winner.
Show Low state Rep. Walt Blackman and Prescott Congressman Paul Gosar both addressed a few hundred demonstrators this weekend at a “Stop the Coup” rally at the state Capitol, decrying the results of the already certified election in Arizona.
Top Republican leaders including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have congratulated Biden on his win, following the vote of the Electoral College for Biden, who had a 7 million vote majority nationally.
However, the Arizona Republican Party, Gosar, Blackman and others continue to battle to overturn the results, hoping that the U.S. House and Senate will balk at confirming the Electoral College vote.
Gosar in a tweet insisted he had “new” evidence of election fraud proving that 700,000 Arizona votes were stolen from President Trump, who lost to Biden by less than 11,000 votes in the state. Generally, supporters of Trump have claimed only that race was affected. Arizona Republicans retained control of the House and Senate here, despite the statewide victory for Biden as well as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly.
Gosar’s latest claim rests on the way in which Biden’s lead in early ballot results posted on Election Day gave way to a Trump lead in the mail-in ballots turned in at the polls on Election Day and counted in the course of the following week.
In other closely divided swing states, Biden’s lead grew after Election Day with the mail-in ballots turned in late. But in Arizona with its long history of mail-in voting, that trend reversed itself.
Gosar’s tweets claimed that 790,000 Trump votes were stolen — including 409,000 votes in Democratic Pima County — where Biden won a total of 304,000 votes. If Gosar’s calculations were true, it would mean that Trump actually received 72% of the Arizona vote, compared to Biden’s 26%. In the certified election results.
Turnout in the election rose from 74% two years ago to 80%, consistent with the national surge in voter turnout. Biden won in Arizona by just 0.3% of the vote. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 51,465 votes — more than four times the margin between Trump and Biden.
Arizona state and federal judges have so far dismissed eight Republican lawsuits in the state claiming voter fraud or election irregularities, saying there’s no evidence to support the claims. A House Republican committee has issued a subpoena for all voting machines used in Maricopa County, saying it hopes to perform its own audit. So far, Maricopa County has refused to turn over its voting machines.
A faction of the Arizona Legislature has approved a resolution claiming widespread election irregularities and calling on the state to select 11 new, pro-Trump electors. That resolution did not prevent the state’s vote from being certified and the state’s 11 electors voting for Biden. All of the Rim Country and White Mountains current and incoming state lawmakers supported that resolution.
Senator-elect Wendy Rogers signed that resolution. She gained additional attention recently with a Facebook post that some read as an appeal to violence.
Unsuccessful Senate candidate Daniel McCarthy on Facebook has posted “there is no such thing as a peaceful transfer to tyranny.”
Rogers responded, “buy more ammo.”
In an email to constituents last week, Gosar said he would “never give up.” He wrote about two additional actions to seek to overturn the vote.
He said he supports Bowyer v. Ducey, to overturn certification of the vote by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, as well as the recorders’ offices in all of Arizona’s counties.
“In the light of their failure to ensure the integrity of the vote, I wrote in support of this legal case because if the state authorities in charge of the process fail to do their jobs then we the people will. We must know the election is legitimate and until such confirmation comes, I will continue to fight for it.”
He said he also joined with several Republicans to introduce House Resolution 1256, supporting President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results. “I hope my Republican and Democratic colleagues will join me in this effort and agree that every legal vote in America should be counted and that fraud is not only adverse to our democratic principles, but should be prosecuted as crimes against our republic.”
A blizzard of Republican lawsuits has presented a host of cases in which votes were miscounted, rejected or not counted — which is common in elections. None of the cases have revealed enough problems to affect the outcome, none have provided evidence of miscounts or vote-changing by ballot machines and only a handful of cases have provided any fraudulent ballots, versus the normal range of mishandled or confusing ballots.
The Arizona Center for Investigative Journalism did a county-by-county study of all the ballots that were thrown out for various problems.
The survey found 27,327 ballots that were rejected — more than twice Biden’s winning margin of 10,457.
However, the review found no systematic pattern in those rejections, which occurred mostly because of the normal range of problems with ballots. Ballots were rejected for missing and mismatched signatures, as well as provisional ballots by people who were either not registered to vote or missed the deadline for registering. Registration issues accounted for 63% of the ballot rejections. The state had extended the registration deadline, but a lawsuit by Republican groups partially rolled back that extension, leading to some confusion among voters as to when the actual registration deadline was.
A 2019 change in state law also this year gave voters an extra five days after the election to fix problems with their mail-in ballots. Some counties notified people by text of those problems, resulting in a reduction in the number of rejected ballots. Other counties were unable to notify voters concerning problems.
Some counties also this year added “vote centers” where people could cast ballots or drop off mail-in ballots, without regard to their precinct. Previously, many provisional ballots were rejected when people went to a polling place outside their precinct. But some counties didn’t offer vote centers, resulting in an increased number of rejected provisional ballots, according to the Center for Investigative Journalism’s survey.
Due to a lack of election resources and vote centers, Apache County had the highest rate of ballot rejections in the state — some 1.85% of all the early, mostly mail-in ballots. Neighboring Navajo County also had a high rate of rejection, about 0.57 of all early ballots.
Gila County rejected 0.26% of all early ballots cast, compared to a statewide average of 0.22%.
But the ballot rejection rate didn’t follow a partisan pattern, with heavily Republican counties no more likely than Democratic counties to have a high rate of ballot rejection.
