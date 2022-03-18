Outdoor adventures.
Arizona and Rim Country offer so many opportunities for youngsters.
And Rim Country Middle School teacher Scott Davidson has spent more than two decades doing his best to help as many students as possible discover a wide variety of them.
He started the Outdoor Adventure Club with another teacher in 2000.
“It started as a way for myself and another teacher to share our love of the outdoors with young people,” Davidson said. “I love to get outdoors and enjoy working with young people. This allows me to do both.”
Davidson provides guidance for the students in a club that opens doors.
“I have found that there are many children who would love to get outdoors but lack the equipment or transportation to do so,” Davidson said. “This is where the OAC can come in. Each year, the Outdoor Adventure Club hosts a number of different activities including hiking, mountain biking, skiing, fishing, kayaking, caving and rock climbing.”
Sixth to eighth graders may join
The club is open to sixth to eighth graders from RCMS. Some high school students, who’ve proven to be leaders, occasionally return in a supervisory role.
Easy to get involved
Davidson said it’s easy for students to join the OAC. All they need to do is stop by his RCMS room, which is B-17, after school on Tuesdays.
“We usually discuss and approve upcoming trips, learn outdoor skills, pass out permission forms and sometimes do a little slacklining,” Davidson said.
“If students are involved in other sports or activities and are not able to make it for a while, that is fine. Young people are welcome to join anytime and participate in one, a few or all the trips.”
ERA Young Realty
The OAC is benefiting this year from ERA Young Realty, which started its quarterly community giveback effort with the Outdoor Adventure program.
Each quarter, the business conducts a fundraising effort for a local school program, nonprofit, or local family in need. They have labeled these efforts as a part of their “Sold on Rim Country” campaign to promote the good things in the community.
“It means a lot that ERA — Sold on Rim Country is willing to help the Outdoor Adventure Club raise money,” Davidson said. “Funds will be used to help defray transportation costs, entrance fees, maintain the mountain bikes, replace helmets, provide training and purchase equipment.
“Normally, it is difficult for the OAC to find money for these things because we are not funded by the school district.
“We have had many parents and other community members direct their Credit for Kids donations to the OAC, which has helped us continue this good work.
“I never want the club to be only for those who can afford it. However, some venues do require an entrance fee. With costs going up everywhere, this extra boost that ERA is helping us to raise will be most welcome.”
People can donate to the Outdoor Adventure Club by March 31 by bringing a check to the ERA office at 424 S. Beeline Highway, and they can follow the Facebook Group Sold on Rim Country to stay in the loop with all the quarterly community efforts.
