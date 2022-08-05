School launched with a flurry this week.
Lots of new faces.
Well — not necessarily new faces — more like new places for familiar faces.
So Rim Country Middle School launched the week with a brand new principal — Shelbi Wilson. She grew up in Payson and finally made it home, after teaching stints in New Mexico and Pine. She’s been a science teacher at the middle school for the past five years.
Meanwhile, former RCMS principal Dr. Jennifer Murphy has switched jobs — while remaining in the district. She starts the semester as director of special services — running the special education programs that serve about 15% of the district’s 2,400 students.
She steered RCMS through one of the most difficult periods as the chaos of the pandemic shifted students in and out of remote learning.
“I was new to the community,” she said of her arrival two years ago. The hardest things were getting to know the kids with their faces covered up. It made it harder to recognize them — you had only their eyes. That was challenging, being in and out of remote. It was hard on the teachers, the kids, the families. And we were open a lot more than some of the schools in the Valley.”
Her return to a focus on special education students and their families comes after 10 years as a special education teacher and 10 years in assorted administrative positions.
“You can’t control timing — opportunities fall in your lap,” said Murphy. “This was an opportunity for myself and for Shelbi — who has unique, in-depth knowledge.”
Shelbi Wilson new
RCMS principalWilson graduated from New Mexico State University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education and then earned her master’s degree in educational administration through Grand Canyon University. Born and raised in Payson, Wilson graduated from Payson High School. Her 11 years of teaching included four years in Aztec, N.M., two years at Pine-Strawberry and five years at RCMS.
She’s tackling one of the hardest tasks in education — running a middle school. Numerous studies suggest the middle school model with kids in 6th-8th grades face special challenges. The middle school system contrasts with a K-8 system. Studies suggest the middle school model can offer students a great range of classes and an early adjustment to the high school system. But many middle schools struggle with discipline, social disruptions and test score issues.
The state has largely suspended reporting on test scores for the past two years — although districts are anxiously awaiting release of test scores in August. In 2018-19, RCMS received a C rating from the state. Only 43% of students rated as “proficient” or “highly proficient” on the standardized tests for English and 41% on the math tests. About 65% scored as proficient or highly proficient on the science tests.
Wilson said teachers are eager to get back to the classroom with their students. COVID remains widespread in the community, but the district has dropped masking and quarantine requirements for close contacts in hopes of a more normal school year.
“Middle school’s a difficult age. Kids in middle school have a lot going on,” said Wilson, who has a master’s degree in educational administration. “But the school has had rigor from prior principals coming into the school — expectations were set high. I’m just lucky to lead a team that’s amazing. Just being able to continue those relationships I built as a teacher is wonderful. We just need to stay on the same path — opening communication throughout the community — and the AVID strategies we’ve been working on — continuing that rigor.”
The middle school has also bolstered its athletic program this year — adding sports and coaches and creating a tighter connection with the high school program. The school is also working with youth sports leagues in the town. In addition, the middle school is developing a choir and music program.
“There’s just amazing energy” about getting back into the classroom, said Wilson.
Murphy faces
new challengesMeanwhile, Murphy is looking forward to working to deepen and develop the special education program.
“We’re diving into needs assessment at each school site. We will serve our students in the least restrictive environment,” which means mainstreaming kids in regular classrooms whenever possible. “Some kiddos need a more self-contained setting — some students need a more inclusionary model. During the pandemic, it’s been especially hard.”
Like most schools, Payson is struggling to find enough teachers in each area of specialty. The national teacher shortage is exacerbated in Arizona by having among the lowest teacher salaries and the largest class sizes in the nation. The district has a lot of teachers outside their area of specialization — but only a handful of teachers on emergency credentials, which means they haven’t completed or even started teacher training programs.
“It’s a national issue,” said Murphy, “and not just in special education. There are hundreds of openings right now statewide as the school year starts.”
Still, the focus remains on meeting the needs of the students and their families.
“It’s just getting in there and getting to know the school community — teachers, students, staff — training and assessing, to make sure students are as successful as they can be.”
