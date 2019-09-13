The Arizona Department of Transportation wants Rim Country residents’ input on potential projects to improve safety and mobility on State Route 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson, a popular route for those traveling to and from the Rim Country.
ADOT is conducting a Corridor Development Study (CDS) along the 59-mile stretch of SR 87 to improve safety, mobility and the needs of commercial vehicles. The SR 87 CDS area extends nearly 60 miles on SR 87, from Fort McDowell Road (milepost 191) to Green Valley Parkway in Payson (milepost 250).
In this area, there are on average 196 crashes annually. Each year, there have been between two and 12 crashes resulting in serious injury and between two and nine crashes resulting in death, according to ADOT.
ADOT has identified several potential roadway changes to improve corridor mobility and safety, including climbing and passing lanes, shoulder improvements, rock fall mitigation and traveler information systems.
Area residents and those who travel the SR 87 corridor frequently are encouraged to provide their input by completing an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/SR_87_CDS.
Complete the survey between Sept. 16 and Sept. 30.
No funding has been identified to implement any of the potential improvements.
The Corridor Development Study helps ADOT to identify and prioritize needs so that funding can be considered and prioritized against needs statewide.
For more information and materials on the SR 87 Corridor Development Study, visit azdot.gov/SR87study.
