Payson schools fared pretty well in the latest state grading, despite the perils of the pandemic. Overall, the Payson Unified School District earned a B rating.
The Pine-Strawberry K-8 district did even better — getting an A ranking, thanks to high scores and good progress.
However, the Tonto Basin K-8 district received a C, a big drop from its ranking in 2019-21.
The four school districts in southern Gila County mostly had Cs and Ds.
The Payson school board this week received a briefing on the district scores, with some district schools actually improving their grade in the long shadow of the pandemic. The high school’s grade improved, the middle school remained unchanged and Julia Randall Elementary went from just barely an A to a very high B.
The presentation to the board noted that each school now has in place an improvement plan. The main problem for most of the schools remains low rates of proficiency as measured by the test scores.
The state grading system also gave most schools a rating.
Payson High School and Julia Randall Elementary School both received Bs.
Rim Country Middle School received a C.
And Payson Elementary School wasn’t rated, due to its unusual configuration — with just grades K-2.
The state skipped grading schools for two years due to the pandemic. In that time, the chaotic shift to online learning took its toll on scores nationwide. Test scores plunged in 2020 and started to recover in 2021 — but remained below the pre-pandemic averages.
So no one knew for sure how they would fare when the state resumed issuing the closely watched, school-by-school grades.
The ratings for the K-8 schools mostly reflect student test scores — with the greatest weight on whether students make progress in the course of the school year. The share of students who rank as “proficient” in English and math accounts for about 30% of the total school score, while test score progress accounts for 50%. So together, 80% of the grade comes down to student scores on standardized tests.
In addition, 10% of the K-8 score relies on growth and proficiency for English language learners and 10% is based on reading readiness and progress.
The ratings for the high schools include other factors — like the graduation rate. So in the high school rating system, test scores account for just half the grade — 30% for proficiency and 20% for whether students are making progress toward proficiency.
In addition for high schools, the graduation rate accounts for 20% of the score, college and career readiness classes and grades for 20% and growth rates for English language learners another 10%.
That’s why a school can get a relatively good grade — even if the bulk of the students aren’t meeting or exceeding the proficiency scores for their grade level. So long as they’re making good progress, the scoring system gives the school credit.
The tracking system also showed which teachers’ students made the biggest gains. The top scoring teachers in the Payson school district included:
• Janice Hoyt and Serena Joslin at JRE;
• Nicole Ward and Tyson McKee at RCMS;
• Susie Escobedo and Diana Holland at Payson High School.
So here’s how Rim Country schools fared in that system:
Julia Randall Elementary (grades 3-5): Grade: B
• Score up 4.56% from 2021
• Highest growth rate in the district from 2017 to 2022
• The school overall got 76 out of a possible 100 points.
• Grade declined slightly from 2019, when JRE earned an A.
Rim Country Middle School (grades 6-8): Grade C
• The school got 70 out of a possible 90 points.
• The school got 37 out of 50 points for student progress.
• The school got 14 out of 30 points for proficiency.
• Ratings increased 8.16% from 2021.
• The middle school was the only one to receive bonus points for how students scored on the Arizona science test. Most schools got 2 bonus points total, but the middle school got 4.
• The middle school also received a C on the 2019-21 grades.
Payson High School: (grades 9-12): Grade B
• Score increased by 2.88 percentage points from 2021.
• Received full credit for the growth of English language learners.
• Received 76 out of a possible 100 points — which makes it the highest scoring high school in the county.
• Received 15 out of 30 points for share of students who scored as proficient.
• Received 16 out of 20 for overall student growth.
• Received 15 out of 20 for graduation rates, thanks to a jump last May to 83%.
• Received 16 out of 20 for college and career readiness.
• Grade improved from a C in the last rating to a B.
Pine-Strawberry Elementary School: Grade A
• Received 86 out of a possible 90 points, since it didn’t have enough English language learners to qualify for the extra 10 points based on progress in that group.
• Received 47 out of a possible 50 points when it comes to progress on student scores in the course of the year — the best performance in the county.
• The school got 20 out of a possible 30 points for the share of students who ranked as proficient in math and English.
• The school also got an A-rating in 2019.
Tonto Basin Elementary School: Grade C
• Received 70 out of a possible 90 points.
• Received 13 points for proficiency
• Received 37 out of 50 points for student growth
• Received 4 out of 10 points for reading acceleration.
• Grade dropped from an A to a C.
