Whole body wellness is at the heart of a new business in Payson.
Rim Country Wellness at 113 W. Main St. Unit C in the Sawmill Crossing says it offers a holistic approach for clients.
“Rim Country Wellness is a continually evolving, comprehensive functional optimization center that focuses on the foundations of well-being for the body, mind and balance through a myriad of self-serve modalities like BrainTap, compression therapy, red light therapy, pulsed electromagnetic therapy and many more to come,” said Rudy Frame, who owns the new business with his fiancee, Victoria McDaniel.
“In addition, Bodywork by Victoria and Rudy is a cornerstone piece that makes RCW so efficacious in supporting all the clients that find their way to RCW. Bodywork being an alternative to the term massage in order to denote the specific focus on being the cause for beneficial change through myofascial tissue work from lymphatic to deep tissue and whatever techniques can be optimally integrated to achieve the results desired.”
Frame said RCW basically offers services and techniques that reduce pain, optimize well-being and help clients enjoy life in balance of body and mind.
“This is the first functional optimization wellness center of its kind in Payson,” McDaniel explained.
Bodywork by Victoria & Rudy was voted best massage therapist in the Roundup’s 2022 Best of the Rim contest.
RCW held a grand opening on Friday, Aug. 26.
They’re scheduling sessions mostly by appointment, although they accept walk-ins when they’re in the building Friday-Tuesday. They’re closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call 928-478-8471, email rimcountrywellness@gmail.com or visit their website (RimCountryWellness.com) or find them on social media.
McDaniel was born and raised in Payson. Her grandfather was late Star Valley Mayor and Payson High athletic legend Ronnie McDaniel, and her father is Tony McDaniel, the Gila County constable. She graduated from Payson High in 2010.
She met Frame when they both went through a yoga teacher training program at the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts in Tempe. Frame, who grew up in the Valley, was teaching at that school. He also went through herbalism and massage programs there after serving six years (2006-12) in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he reached the rank of E-6 staff sergeant.
Frame began a lifelong wellness journey prior to the Marine Corps working for a chiropractor in the physical therapy office and continued that practice and study after his military service.
Both have continued to expand their education.
“I always had a passion for helping people,” said McDaniel, who has taught yoga and acro-yoga for the last seven years.
“I started off with massage, which was super great and I loved it, but then I realized people needed ways to help themselves so they weren’t reliant on somebody else helping their body feel better. So, we expanded and created the Wellness Center where people have tools they can use consistently to help them on their wellness journeys, as well as education and support through that process so they understand what’s going on with their own anatomy throughout their day.”
That’s what makes Rim Country Wellness Center different, she says.
“We are passionate about continuing our education to be able to better support the community,” McDaniel said.
