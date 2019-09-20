Concerned Rim Country residents can support the Climate Strike by joining a demonstration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20 at the intersection of highways 260/87. Signs will be available.
Payson has been registered as a strike sits at https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/us-climate-strikes.
Building on a historic surge of student protests and strikes for climate action, the September 20 strike comes ahead of the United Nations Summit on Climate Change three days later, when world leaders convene in New York with the goal of deepening climate ambition.
In more than 150 countries, people are already pledging to organize events on September 20 and during the Week of Action that will follow it. The September 20 Climate Strike is an intergenerational, intersectional effort that will result in a range of events taking place across the country. Led by the youth climate strikers, people can join marches and rallies, music concerts, sit-ins and nonviolent direct action, connecting the climate movement to civic engagement.
Nationally coordinated by Future Coalition, the effort includes youth organizations such as Earth Uprising, Fridays for Future USA, Extinction Rebellion-Youth, the Sunrise Movement, US Youth Climate Strike, Zero Hour, Earth Guardians and International Indigenous Youth Council.
The Youth Climate Strike Coalition is steering the national campaign, with the active support, participation and collaboration from an Adult Climate Strike Coalition that includes leading national progressive organizations such as 350.org, Greenpeace, SEIU and March On.
Youth and adults, institutional and grassroots organizations, climate-focused and social justice groups, are coming together as a unified front to demand the change needed to protect the future.
