Dracula and a dragon stopped in Star Valley on Saturday afternoon.
And they weren’t alone.
Ghosts, witches, mummies, clowns, Wonder Woman, a giant hot dog and lots of other characters also dropped by the Rim View Community Church parking lot. It was the place to be for their third annual Halloween Family Fun Day with a wide variety of games, a bounce house, a big inflatable slide, face painting and other activities.
They also gave away lots of candy as game prizes.
After holding the event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first two years, organizers moved it up to 3-5 this year and it benefited from near-perfect weather. The great day and the fact that Halloween fell on a Saturday didn’t hurt turnout.
“It’s grown every year and I would say this is our biggest, for sure,” said Rim View Community Church Pastor Dave Barber. “We just wanted to create a safe environment for the kids to come, the families to come and have fun, and lots of sugar.”
Approximately 35 church members set up all the games, the slide and bounce house and helped run the event and then took everything down a few hours later.
“We set it all up on the 31st and take it all down on the 31st,” said church administrator Kristin Allred. “We’ve got church tomorrow.”
With the parking lot full of games and people, cars lined down the side street next to the church. But most neighbors don’t seem to mind since it’s just once a year for a couple of hours.
“The neighbors know us and most of them are here, anyway,” Allred said.
She’s glad they moved it to the afternoon.
“We’ve always done it 5-7, and it’s dark and it’s cold and it just seems a little more chaotic in the dark,” Allred said. “We moved it up to the afternoon and I don’t think we’ll ever go back. This has been perfect, especially for families with younger kids.”
Her husband, Mick Allred, is the youth pastor.
“We kind of tag-teamed this,” Kristin said.
She said church members provide the candy. But this event is centered around the games and activities more than the candy.
“It’s mostly games,” Kristin said. “We tried trunk or treat but since the town does trunk or treat we decided we’re just going to do all interactive.”
The switch to afternoon hours allows families to also attend Payson’s Trunk or Treat event, which went from 4-8 p.m.
