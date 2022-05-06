Rising costs haven’t slowed the demand for new housing.
And inflation and delays haven’t negatively affected the popularity of home remodeling projects in Rim Country.
The COVID-19 pandemic led many people to transition to working from home, which has led to an increase in home improvement projects to make the home a more comfortable place to both live and work.
But those projects cost more today than they did two years ago, and it takes longer to complete them.
It’s just the way things are these days, says Fayth Lowery, who owns Lowery’s Window & Door at 107 W. Wade Lane, Ste. 3 in Payson with her husband, Robert. In this second part in a series on how inflation, supply chain issues and building trends are affecting local businesses, the Roundup spoke with the Lowerys who said they have not escaped rising costs.
“Building is still going on here in Payson,” Fayth said. “We don’t sell the cheapest because we focus more on quality products, versus some of the less expensive, hard-to-warranty type of products. So, we have seen price increases, but most of our customers are very interested in quality, so it has not slowed down.
“Demand is still high. And the demand for quality is also a priority for most of our customers.”
Costs for new windows and doors have increased right along with price hikes for the raw material used to make those products.
“On average, we typically have one or two price increases a year and because of the supply and demand and surcharges and international type product things that come from other countries, we have seen anywhere from three to four price increases a year,” Lowery said. “They could be as little as 5% or as high as 25%, depending on the type of product.”
And it’s taking longer for products to reach their destination for a combination of reasons, from a labor shortage to building material production bottlenecks.
Companies around the world are dealing with a shrinking pool of potential employees, which only exasperates the situation.
“The lead time could have to do with manpower,” Lowery said. “So a lot of people with COVID changed the way they do things. Everyone is looking for qualified people and people that want to work. So, I think that also has something to do with it.
“We have not hired more people because we cannot find people that are qualified or want to work. So, lead times for doing the work are pushed out.
“If you have a product that warrants a special type of aluminum, you may wait for 12-24 weeks, instead of the normal five-week window or something like that. We have seen long lead times because some doors that we sell come from Chile. So, when it comes from Chile, they may sit in a container off the coast of California for several months.
“We do Roll-A-Shield and they come from Germany. We haven’t seen a price increase so much as we’ve seen long lead times because of where they’re coming from.”
Fortunately, the quality of the doors and windows they sell remains high.
“I would say the delay is definitely longer than it used to be, but the quality of the product is still the same,” she said. “I’m grateful that our vendors are not trying to lessen the quality in order to produce it quicker.”
However, they sometimes find issues, which just adds to the delay.
“We used to get insulated glass units in a week,” she said. “Now, we’re getting them in three to five weeks and they’re not always right. The craftsmanship is poor. We have to send a lot of them back.”
Which doesn’t help when someone is buying a house.
“When you have a house that’s closing, you have maybe the Realtor send their customers here to get some things fixed before the house closes,” she said. “And what we’re having to do is work with the seller to collect in full and then install with the buyer because of the lead times. They typically get an inspection a month or less before they close and that doesn’t work when you’re waiting for product to come in. So, we have to just work a little bit more and we chase a little bit more and things take a little longer.
“But it’s worth it because here at Lowery’s the product we sell is all higher quality, higher craftsmanship and we back our products.”
The supply chain slowdown is partly a result of the location of the manufacturer and issues affecting that part of the country or world.
“Last year there was a freeze in Texas that affected material that is put into fiberglass and vinyl and some adhesives,” Lowery said. “So when they had to close because of the freeze, they were down products and then they had to close because of COVID, those adhesives and materials they use in other products were delayed.
“Some window manufacturers — they’re only allotted so much aluminum per location, so maybe they have a lot of windows that are an aluminum exterior. They can’t finish that window order until their allotment of aluminum comes in.
“Allotments are big with some of the bigger manufacturers. You have different window suppliers that are only getting so much of one product.
“Like for doors, maybe that Phoenix branch only receives so much every so many months and they have to wait for the next batch to come in.”
An April 28 article in industry publication Door and Window Market Magazine forecasts the new housing market to continue to grow before declining slightly in 2023 and 2024, with a related slight decrease in costs by 2024.
“The demand for prime windows grew by 8.8% in 2021, while windows in new housing increased by 13%, according to the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance 2021/2022 Study of the U.S. Market for Windows, Doors and Skylights,” according to the article.
