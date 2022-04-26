The days of finding an affordable home in Rim Country are over for many for now, at least.
“You’re just going to have to be patient,” said Realtor Rory Huff of ERA Young Realty & Investment in Payson.
“It’s a tight market until builders can build more homes. I don’t see people moving. Payson’s been discovered and the flight from urban to rural is affecting us because ever since COVID there’s been a huge nationwide movement of people from urban to rural communities and we’re a rural community.”
Mortgage rates jumped 1.5% in the first three months of 2022, the biggest quarterly climb in 28 years, according to a report in Forbes Advisor. And they’re expected to keep rising.
“They’re going to continue to go up,” Huff said. “There’s going to be two or three more rate hikes this year.”
Mortgage rates aren’t the only thing affecting consumers and local businesses. In a multi-part series, the Roundup will look at how the current economic climate is impacting the community. In this first part, we look at housing and mortgage rates. We will also look at inflation, rising costs and supply chain issues.
Rising inflation has led to the upswing in mortgage rates. The consumer price index (CPI) rose to 8.5% in March, its highest level since 1981, according to the Forbes Advisor story. It says rising inflation and other factors such as Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy are all putting pressure on mortgage rates. As inflation increases, the Fed reacts by applying more aggressive monetary policy, which leads to higher mortgage rates.
“Experts are forecasting that the 30-year fixed-mortgage rate will vary from 4.8% to 5.5% by the end of 2022,” according to the story by Natalie Campisi and Rachel Witkowski.
Mortgage rates vary, depending on a person’s credit.
“Just a conventional loan, you’re looking at 5% plus,” Huff said. “We were around 3-3.25% the last two years. Even this time last year we still had 3% money.”
It’s difficult to find anything decreasing in price these days.
“The cost to build is still going up,” Huff said. “Lot development has tripled in the last seven or eight years. It used to be $25,000 and now it’s pushing $75,000 just for developing, meaning putting in roads and that kind of stuff.
“Everything’s going up. Windows, lumber, trusses, everything is still going up. So inflation is still rising, building costs are still increasing. Mortgage rates will continue to increase throughout this year.”
It’s a seller’s market.
“They pretty much dictate the terms because there’s way more buyers than sellers,” Huff said. “The thing that people in Payson don’t understand is we are still a bargain for the California buyer. Our prices are still low compared to California standards.”
Even if they can get approved for a mortgage, potential homebuyers face another challenge in this competitive market.
“Cash is king right now,” Huff said. “The sellers are taking the cash buyers over a loan because you don’t have to have an appraisal and (it’s a) quicker close.”
Realtors benefit from this kind of market.
“We’re going to sell fewer homes than we have in the past, but we’re going to make the same money because the price of the homes has risen so much,” Huff said.
He said the past couple of years stand out in his 22 years with ERA Young Realty & Investment as rising home prices have helped homeowners who bought just prior to the 2008 market crash.
“We’re starting to surpass 2005 and 2006 prices,” Huff said. “Everybody that was upside down on their properties should be caught up by now. They should be healthy now. If they bought in 2007 and 2008 and then the market crashed and they were upside down with their houses, now with the rising prices, they should have the value of their houses and then some.
“And raw land prices, vacant land, have really risen more so than even 2007-2008.”
Rapidly increasing housing prices have made it difficult for local employers to find employees.
“It’s affected the local businesses,” Huff said. “Affordable housing is quickly disappearing. It’s hard for these businesses to recruit anybody because they can’t find anyplace to live. I mean, housing rentals or buying has both gone through the roof and our workforce can’t afford to rent or buy a house here.”
Huff said his only advice for folks looking for an affordable home is to wait until the market changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!