Payson residents frustrated with the lack of recycling options in Rim Country now have one.
Roadrunner Rubbish Removal is offering roadside recycling pickup.
The fee is $10 per month for Roadrunner customers (on top of monthly trash service fees) and $15 per month for non-customers. Crews will make two pickups per month.
Customers who wish to take advantage of this service don’t get a container from the company. Sort recyclables and place them in plastic trash bags with plastics (numbers 1, 2 and 5) in one bag, paper in one bag, aluminum cans in another and food cans in another.
Glass and cardboard, including pizza boxes, are not accepted.
The company asks that all cans and plastics are rinsed clean.
Roadrunner began recycling pickups on Dec. 4. Pickups are the first and third Wednesdays of the month.
Carisa Haas, Roadrunner director of operations, said they have about 40 people signed up for the service, which is currently only available for Payson residents. That could change, depending on how many people sign up.
“With the impact the recycling has, it’s ideal to get as many as we can,” Haas said. “The more people we can get involved in Payson, the more we can expand it out of town to like Star Valley.”
Roadrunner charges $19 per month for Payson and Star Valley residents for regular trash service. The cost is $20 per month for Pine, Strawberry, Beaver Creek, Christopher Creek, Tonto Village, Hunter Creek, Oxbow and Round Valley residents.
Chris Avakian and his wife, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, own the company.
Roadrunner Rubbish Removal is located at 206 W. Aero Dr. in Payson. For more information, call or text 928-474-0603 or visit the Roadrunner Rubbish Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!