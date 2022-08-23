“This is my first rodeo.”
I said it to get a laugh during the 2014 Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo in Payson. But it was true. I’d never covered one, unless you count the bull riding behind a bar in Show Low I was assigned to cover a couple of years earlier.
I don’t count that because it wasn’t a real rodeo. It couldn’t compare to the shows the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee puts on every May and August.
Those thoughts filled my mind as I packed up my camera gear and headed to Payson Event Center for the Saturday afternoon performance of the 139th World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo this past weekend. It was my ninth time covering the WOCR.
Add in seven GHM Rodeos and a bunch of high school rodeos, and I’m now a rodeo veteran.
And the WOCR is my favorite. I never tire of shooting this huge annual event. The stands are usually packed and I just love the Saturday afternoon performance because of the light the night performances just don’t offer.
A gorgeous day featuring temperatures in the low 80s offered a reprieve from the rain that soaked Payson the previous day. What a day to attend the rodeo that started in 1884 in the present location of the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
I’m usually looking through the viewfinder with my right index finger on the shutter release at varying degrees of pressure. I’m waiting for the moment when action happens.
I don’t wait long.
Never have to. Action dominates the day.
I fire away, dreading the number of photos I’ll take because I know it’ll take me hours to go through them all. I didn’t look at the number until I got home. I was shocked to see 1,666 on the counter. I often feel exhausted after going through them and cropping the best. I settled on 81 photos to put in a photo gallery on our website.
I wasn’t sure which I liked best.
There’s the guy catching a T-shirt thrown by clown/barrelman JW Winklepleck. I love the expression on the faces of everyone in the shot.
Then there’s the shot of the heeler’s horse colliding with a steer in team roping. I’ve never seen that before and this ain’t my first rodeo (see what I did there).
Maybe it’s the barrel racer five inches out of the saddle with stirrups fully extended as she and her horse race for the finish line.
Or the one of the calf racing toward me just ahead of a cowgirl in pursuit with rope in the air and mud flying behind her horse’s hooves in breakaway roping.
Often, it’s the bull riding shots that I love most. I managed to capture a couple of moments with bulls with all four hooves in the air as a cowboy tries to hang on.
I was fortunate to get a shot of Salt River Rodeo Company’s Black Widow with hooves well off the ground and Bryan Tyler Huey aboard for saddle bronc ride.
There’s the one of a cowboy dismounting during the tie-down roping.
I got lucky and was paying attention when Winklepleck and a young cowboy danced during a break in the mutton bustin’ competition.
I love a shot I got of a sheep soaring through the air after ridding itself of a pesky kid during the mutton bustin’ event. And of course, all the photos of the kids on the sheep make for great subjects. And the kids off them, including one that features a girl, face down in the mud with their legs in places they shouldn’t be like a pretzel. I really hope that kid was OK, and it seemed like she probably was. I’d be in trouble if my body bent that way.
I clicked away as the older kids followed riding steers. It’s the kids’ faces that make some of these photos worthy contenders as my favorite.
But it’s the shot of the steer wrestler trying to turn the animal on its side, with mud flying everywhere as his sliding boot heels cut a deep path through the wet dirt. I love that one the most. The previous days’ rain turned what could have been a good photo into something more. It’s like mud is raining from the sky.
I love the rain and sometimes wonder why I live in a place where we don’t get a lot.
Then I look through my rodeo photos and I know exactly why.
I’m already looking forward to 140th WOCR next August.
