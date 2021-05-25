Such a deal.
The Payson school board last week happily accepted a great deal on roof repairs for the leaky Rim Country Middle School gym.
Five Oliver LLC offered to do the work for $111,000 — less than a third of the $329,000 high bid.
The state will pay most of the cost — except for $300. That’s the cost of the roof repair over a storage area, since the state will only foot the bill for the part of the gym actively used by students.
The contract underscores the value of competitive, sealed bids when it comes to getting stuff done. The other bids were $134,000 and $213,000.
Payson’s been cleaning up lately when it comes to sweet talking the state School Facilities Board into paying for long-deferred, increasingly urgent capital projects on the district’s four campuses.
A series of court cases more than a decade ago demonstrated unconstitutional differences between capital spending for rich districts and poor districts. A reluctant Arizona Legislature agreed to take on responsibility for directly funding school construction and major repairs. But when the recession hit in 2008, the Legislature essentially stopped funding district capital needs.
Since then, the state has shorted districts by $2 billion in the formulas for “District Additional Assistance,” which includes textbooks, technology, school buses and building repair and maintenance, according to the formula it agreed to in response to the lawsuits, according to the Arizona School Boards Association. As a result, only critical, health and safety repairs received funding for years.
The state has resumed providing about 20% of the money promised for capital improvements, but hasn’t made much of a dent in the backlog of repairs.
Payson’s been patching together its buildings for years. During the last recession, the district sold off Frontier Elementary School to the Payson Christian School — mostly to avoid the $500,000 annual upkeep costs. The district has been making critical repairs with the $1 million it received from selling Frontier, but has now exhausted those funds. This has also resulted in crowding on the Payson Elementary School campus, which has its own long list of maintenance problems and capital needs.
Desperate to address the deterioration of its buildings, Payson schools several years ago footed the bill for a comprehensive assessment of its capital improvement needs. This provided the detailed information on problems needed to each year plead for money from the overwhelmed School Facilities Board. In the past several years, this has won funding for major projects like fixing the leaky roof on the high school gym, addressing chronic drainage problems and other major projects.
The bid to repair the RCMS gym roof represents the latest triumph for the district’s quietly persistent approach to laying claim to the tiny pot of School Facilities Board funding.
