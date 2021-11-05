Danielle Greenhagen smiled as she walked out of Rosati’s Pizza with a slice of her favorite pizza not long after they opened for business for the first time on Tuesday.
“Every time I go down to the Valley, I pick up a pizza from Rosati’s, so I’m so happy that they’re up here, so I don’t have to go down there all the time.”
The Payson resident departed with a slice of her favorite pizza on her lunch break.
Rosati’s Authentic Chicago Pizza is now open at 401 S. Beeline Hwy., Ste. 102 in the former Little Caesar’s location between Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Dunkin’ Donuts.
But what makes her come back repeatedly to Rosati’s?
“It’s so good,” she said. “I tried it in Glendale for the first time and I fell in love with it and I’m so glad that they’re up here. I’ll be back.”
The original Rosati’s Pizza opened outside of Chicago in 1964. According to an Arizona Republic story on the death of co-founder Fred Rosati at age 102 last year, there were approximately 200 Rosati’s Pizza stores nationwide, including 14 in Arizona.
It’s at least 15 now. The Payson Rosati’s Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week for carryout and delivery. There’s a $4 charge for delivery.
Brandon Cajthaml owns the Payson operation. Cajthaml grew up in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake, Ill. That’s where he first tasted Rosati’s Pizza. Like many others, he too fell in love with it.
“I’ve been eating Rosati’s Pizza since I was in high school,” he said. “This has truly been like a 30-year dream of mine to open a shop. Ask anyone who knows me and (I was always saying) ‘I’m going to open a pizza shop one day.’”
He believes Rosati’s is the best pizza in the country, so he knew what kind of pizza he’d sell if he had his own store. And frequent visits to Rim Country with his family for outdoor adventures led him to pick Payson for his business.
“I think Payson’s the right town,” he said. “And we’ve got a great product. So, this is me fulfilling a 30-year dream.
“I’m a big fan of the outdoors and I love the mountains and this was a great sort of in-between (location), not too far and easily accessible from Phoenix,” he said.
“Every time (we) come up here we’re going off-road, we’re doing something outdoors, hiking, etc. “So, we love the outdoors and this is a great place (for outdoor activities).”
He attended Arizona State University after serving in the Marine Corps and stayed in Arizona. He and his wife, Tiffany, have two children, a son, Colin, 17, and a daughter, Chloe, 12.
He plans to drive from their home in Ahwatukee on weekends to help with the business. For now.
“I’m going to be coming up and working on the weekends and then eventually, who knows, we might call Payson home at some point.”
Cajthaml described what makes Rosati’s traditional Chicago-style pizza.
“We’re famous for two kinds,” he said. “So it’s the Chicago Thin, and it’s super thin crust, cut in squares. Then the Chicago Deep Dish is butter crust with sauce on top.”
He explained how they’re baked.
“Our 14-inch Chicago Deep Dish has a pound and a half of Wisconsin cheese,” he said. “We bake it once through the oven and we don’t sauce it. When it comes out, then we sauce it and sprinkle on toppings and put it one more time through the oven. So it’s twice-baked, super thick, super heavy, a pound and a half of cheese and then the sauce goes on the top.
“A lot of people say that a Chicago-style pizza looks like a pizza turned inside-out because the sauce is on the top and the cheese is on the bottom.”
A jumbo pizza slice sells for $3.75, or you can order 10- and 14-inch pizzas.
You can build to your taste with a variety of sauces that include traditional red, marinara, Alfredo, olive oil, BBQ and BBQ/traditional mix. Toppings include a wide variety of meats, veggies and cheeses. The toppings also include pineapple.
They feature sandwiches like The Cheef, which features Italian Beef on Italian Bread with melted mozzarella cheese on top, Meatball Parmigiana, Italian Beef and Combo featuring Rosati’s Italian sausage and beef on Italian bread with sweet peppers.
They also sell wings, calzones, french fries, mozzarella sticks, breaded mushrooms, cheesy garlic bread, Rosati’s Dough Nuggets, which are bite-sized pieces of crispy pizza dough tossed in garlic butter sauce and served with a side of marinara. Salads include antipasto, Caesar, garden and side salads.
And they sell specialty pastas like spaghetti and meatballs, Penne and Grilled Chicken A La Vodka and Fettuccine Alfredo with Grilled Chicken. And you can build your own pasta.
They sell a four-piece chicken dinner.
Desserts include cannoli, chocolate cannoli and zeppole.
They sell Pepsi products in 20-ounce and 2-liter bottles. They also offer catering service.
Cajthaml couldn’t have hoped for a better first day, although he probably wishes he had enough dough to avoid running out three hours before scheduled closing.
“We had an amazing opening day,” he said. “We ran out of dough after selling 292 pizzas from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. We have six batches of dough prepped this morning (Wednesday) and will open at 11 a.m. on schedule ready to do it all over again.”
Rosati’s Payson has 22 employees.
Call 928-267-2600 to place an order, download their free app to order from anywhere, or visit My Rosatis.com to order or for more information.
