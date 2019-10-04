The Payson Roundup last weekend won recognition as the state’s best newspaper in its category from the Arizona Newspapers Association.
In addition, the Roundup won the two biggest individual awards statewide for non-daily newspapers.
Roundup sports editor Keith Morris was named Photographer of the Year for the third year in a row.
Roundup editor Alexis Bechman was named Journalist of the Year for the third time. She also for the fourth time won an award from the Associated Press for investigative journalism utilizing the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
The Roundup won 13 other awards as well, both for the paper as a whole and for individual journalists and ad designers. The top newspaper awards in its circulation category included Best Website, Page Design, Use of Photography, Newswriting, Community Service and Magazines — in addition to numerous awards for ad design.
The paper’s digital manager and designer Pia Wyer also won an award for Best Animated Online Ad.
A total of 48 newspapers statewide submitted more than 1,500 entries. Journalists from the Nevada Press Association judged the entries.
The Navajo Times won the award for best non-daily newspaper statewide, regardless of circulation. The Arizona Daily Star won as the best daily newspaper, regardless of circulation.
“I’m pleased to see the Roundup staff recognized for their hard work over the last year. Our team again showed we are the best in the state and I’m proud to work with these talented journalists who tell the community’s story daily,” said Brian Kramer, publisher.
The Roundup has dominated the top awards for non-daily papers with 3,500 to 10,000 circulation for most of the last decade. The paper has also won the statewide non-daily “newspaper of the year” award regardless of circulation at least six times in the past decade.
The paper has also repeatedly boasted having the photographer or the year or the journalist of the year for non-daily papers. In addition to Bechman and Morris, reporter Michele Nelson and former editor Peter Aleshire have received the award in past years.The paper ranked second best in advertising design and innovation in its circulation category. The points earned for those awards contributed to the overall ranking for “General Excellence.”
Morris brought home the most awards, in addition to his third photographer of the year recognition. He also won for best headline, best sports column, best team coverage, best sports photo and best multimedia storytelling, in addition to numerous second- and third-place awards.
Reporter Michele Nelson won three second- and third-place awards for a feature story, a news story and investigative reporting.
Production staff also won seven different awards for ad design.
