If you build it, they will come.
That famous line comes from one of the most beloved baseball movies of all time, “Field of Dreams,” which is about an Iowa farmer’s obsession with putting a baseball field in the middle of his cornfield.
The Town of Payson made lots of folks’ dreams come true and didn’t have to sacrifice future corn production to do it with the addition of a bocce ball court at Rumsey Park.
The court was completed just before Thanksgiving and Mayor Tom Morrissey delivered the “first ball” as the town officially opened the new public bocce court next to the horseshoe pit, tennis and pickle ball courts at Rumsey Park on Monday, Nov. 29.
Members of both the Payson Special Olympics Bocce Team and Senior Singles with Spirit were there for the ceremony, along with Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Interim Director Christine Smith and other town officials.
The court is approximately 10 feet by 60 feet and features a surface made for bocce courts.
“The surface material is called bocce mix, and it is a special material that is used commonly and it’s like a crushed granite with sand clay,” Smith said. “It’s kind of a mixture specifically made for bocce ball.”
The new court represents a huge upgrade over the temporary court they had practiced on not far away, next to the playground area of Rumsey Park.
“The Special Olympics group is very happy that it’s available now,” Smith said. “We also had Single Seniors with Spirit. They also have a group of bocce ball players. Then we know there are lots of individuals who like to play bocce ball just for family fun.”
The new court is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, featuring a ramp onto the court and seating.
“That was all with our different citizens in mind,” Smith said.
Smith said it’s great that Payson and Rim Country residents now have a great new court to play bocce.
“We’re excited that it’s available now for use and we hope people play a lot on it,” she said.
Ruby Lane, the Payson Special Olympics (PSO) bocce coach, was there with team members.
“I would like to thank those who are responsible for getting the bocce court made,” Lane said. “Our Special Olympic bocce team is really excited to have an actual court to play on. It is a great addition to Rumsey Park.”
The PSO team featured six players this year, a lower number than previous years because some didn’t take part because of COVID-19 concerns.
“All six of our athletes won gold medals in the area meet in Camp Verde,” Lane said. “In years past we have had 20 or more athletes play. It will certainly make practices easier.”
Bocce is just one of several sports/activities PSO athletes participate in each year. They’re involved in bocce and swimming in the late summer. They’re now bowling, with basketball season starting soon. They’ll switch to track and field in February.
“If there is interest, we will have a snowshoeing team,” Lane said.
The rules
According to Wikipedia, bocce is traditionally played on natural soil and asphalt courts up to (90 feet) in length and (8.2 to 13.1 feet) wide. While the court walls are traditionally made of wood or stone, many social leagues and Special Olympics programs now use inflatable ‘Packabocce’ PVC courts due to their portability and ease of storage. Bocce balls can be made of wood (traditional), metal, baked clay, or various kinds of plastic. Unlike lawn bowls, bocce balls are spherical and have no inbuilt bias.
A game can be conducted between two players, or two teams of two, three, or four. A match is started by a randomly chosen side being given the opportunity to throw a smaller ball, the jack (called a boccino (‘little bocce’) or pallino (‘bullet’ or ‘little ball’) in Italian, depending on local custom), from one end of the court into a zone (16 feet) in length, ending (8.2 feet) from the far end of the court. If the first team misses twice, the other team is awarded the opportunity to place the jack anywhere they choose within the prescribed zone. Casual play is common in reasonably flat areas of parks and yards lacking a Bocce court, but players should agree to the minimum and maximum distance the jack may be thrown before play begins.
The side that first attempts to place the jack is given the opportunity to bowl first. Once the first bowl has taken place, the other side has the opportunity to bowl. From then on, the side which does not have the ball closest to the jack has a chance to bowl, up until one side or the other has used their four balls. At that point, the other side bowls its remaining balls. The object of the game is for a team to get as many of its balls as possible closer to the target ball (jack, boccino, pallino) than the opposing team. The team with the closest ball to the jack is the only team that can score points in any frame. The scoring team receives one point for each of their balls that is closer to the jack than the closest ball of the other team. The length of a game varies by region but is typically from 7 to 13 points.
Players may throw the ball in the air using an underarm action. This is used to knock either the jack or another ball away to attain a more favorable position. Tactics can get quite complex when players have sufficient control over the ball to throw or roll it accurately.
