The drought’s got Arizona by the throat — and it’s still squeezing.
Except maybe in Rim Country and the White Mountains, which remain among the few regions in the state with enough water for the foreseeable future.
The White Mountains gather up more rainfall than any other region of the state — with a relatively small population and plentiful groundwater. Payson not only benefits from the rain draining off the front slopes of the Mogollon Rim, it has secured rights to enough water from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir to support a tripling of the current population.
But elsewhere, it’s getting ugly.
As Lake Mead hits record lows, water tables plummet and reservoirs drain, Arizona continues to swelter through one of the worst droughts in 1000 years — despite the onset of the monsoon.
The Salt River Project this week announced that the 2021 runoff season ranks as the second driest in the 109 years of record keeping. The Salt and Verde watersheds produced just 104,000 acre-feet of runoff this year — most of which gets stored in Roosevelt Lake, and a chain of much smaller reservoirs on the Salt and Verde rivers.
Despite the record-setting dry year, SRP’s reservoirs are still 67% full — with 1.53 million acre-feet in storage. That compares to about 92% full at the same point a year ago. Those reservoir levels will drop substantially in the next two months, with runoff slowed to a trickle and farmers in the Valley drawing heavily on the system.
“The reservoirs are doing exactly what they should be doing at this point in time, capturing runoff in wet years and storing it for dry years such as these,” said Charlie Ester, manager of SRP Watershed Management.
“As we have done for nearly 120 years and will continue to do, SRP will plan and provide strategies to build our water resiliency even in the midst of a changing climate.”
Fortunately, a week of monsoon rain has sent a flush of water into the system. On Wednesday, the Salt River at Roosevelt was flowing at 297 cubic feet per second — 190% of normal. But as a measure of the caprice of the monsoon, the Verde River was flowing at 83 cfs — about 83% of normal.
Unfortunately, the federal Climate Prediction Center is already predicting a second, dry, cold La Niña winter.
Studies have suggested that the Salt and Verde watersheds may prove more resistant to the impact of climate change than the massive reservoirs on the Colorado. Snowpack in the White Mountains and Rim Country tends to melt away in the late winter and early spring, compared to the Rocky Mountains and Sierra Nevadas, where it lingers well into the spring. As a result, in most years the Salt and Verde watersheds lose less water to evaporation — increasing the percentage of the snowpack that makes it into the reservoirs.
The current drought has lasted for two decades, despite a wet winter in 2016-17 and a wet spring in 2019. Virtually all of Arizona and most of Utah, Nevada and California linger in extreme or exceptional drought. Apache, Navajo and Gila counties are among the hardest hit. Tree ring studies suggest the current drought is already the most severe in 1,000 years, but not among the longest. One drought in the 2nd century lasted 50 years, while other dry stretches in the 9th, 12th, 13th and 16th centuries lasted between 30 and 40 years.
Clearly, the Southwest has long suffered long dry periods for thousands of years. However, climate experts suspect the steady average increase in global temperatures in the past half century has made the natural variability worse.
The effects have been dramatic on the snowpack in the Rocky Mountains and the flow of the Colorado River.
Lake Mead now holds just over one-third of its capacity. The water line’s 161 feet below capacity — down nearly 19 feet compared to the same time last year. If this keeps up, the water level could eventually fall below the intake of the massive pumps in Hoover Dam, leading to “dead pool” and cutting off deliveries of water to some 25 million people and farms — including $5 billion in agricultural production in Arizona.
The elaborate projections for reservoir levels suggest the state will lurch into a Tier 1 shortage this year, which will force painful cuts in water deliveries next year. However, the worst-case scenario could lead to a Tier 2 shortage, which could cut off water deliveries to most non-tribal farming operations.
All told, Lake Mead provides about 40% of Arizona’s water supply and almost all of the water used by Las Vegas. The whole region will have to rely heavily on pumping groundwater in the event of a shortage — although water tables are already dropping in most areas.
The drought has upended water planning efforts statewide. Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties receive water from the $5 billion Central Arizona Project. In return, they had to agree to manage their underground water supplies. Among other things, this means developers must have a certificate saying they have enough water to sustain the development for 100 years.
The Colorado River water has been providing that assurance of a long-term water supply, with water stored underground in most years. However, an ongoing shortage that rations CAP water going to Phoenix and Tucson could eventually force a building moratorium for lack of water.
Already, Buckeye in the Valley has approved 27 master-planned housing developments that would swell the town’s population by 800,000 people by 2040. This would require a surface water supply of an additional 127,000 acre-feet — substantially more than the runoff from the whole of the Salt and Verde watersheds in this record-breaking drought year.
The state legislature grappled with the looming problem this year, but in the end did not adopt any of the half dozen proposals to manage the state’s groundwater or development. However, state lawmakers did adopt a resolution urging the federal government to study the feasibility of pumping water out of the Mississippi River and feeding it into a 1,500-mile-long pipeline that would cross the continental divide and deliver it to Phoenix.
If the drought continues — even intermittently — Arizona could face major water supply problems in coming decades. This could shift growth to the handful of areas that currently have more water than they use — including the White Mountains and Rim Country.
However, such rural areas generally have no groundwater management rules in place, which could lead to the same haphazard unsustainable growth as other areas. Already, rural areas like Kingman in western Arizona and Benson in southeastern Arizona have developed serious problems. Giant corporate farms have sunk costly, deep wells to mine groundwater supplies at an unsustainable pace — often putting water out of reach for others.
