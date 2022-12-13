I placed two pieces of bacon in the skillet.
As I put the package back in the fridge, I realized my mistake. I teared up, realizing I only need one piece now.
Bailey always waited patiently for her slice. After I ate my breakfast and took my plate to the sink, she’d lift her head, ready for me to announce, “OK, Bailey, bacon!”
She’d hurry over and gobble her piece down — even after I started breaking it into four pieces so she wouldn’t choke.
Used to be, I’d cook three slices. But we lost Bear a couple of years ago.
It took me a week to stop making three slices.
Now, I’m adjusting again.
For the first time in 17 years, I don’t have a dog.
I rescued Bailey, an Australian shepherd mix, from the animal shelter in Pinetop-Lakeside 11 years ago after she was picked up as a young stray. I knew she was the one when she darted over wanting me to pet her. I wanted a dog to keep Bear company when I was at work since he suffered from separation anxiety. I always figured two dogs would be too much for me to handle physically, mentally and financially. But I gave it a try for Bear’s sake.
It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. They got along great, although Bailey was jealous and would always squeeze between Bear and me when I was giving him attention. He seemed OK with it. They never really fought because Bear just let Bailey have her way.
Bear, a chow/terrier mix (at least that’s what his sheet at the Humane Society in Flint, Mich. SAID), was a digger. He tunneled under fences and even houses. Bailey didn’t dig — and barely barked. She would let out a single bark every few weeks, which certainly got my attention.
Every now and then — she would scatter trash all over the kitchen floor, out the doggie door and into the backyard. She couldn’t resist getting into the trash can.
I eventually just put the trash can in the broom closet. Problem solved.
Bailey used to also grab food off the countertop — until I stopped leaving temptation at nose level.
I was glad for the seven-year age gap between them — so I’d still have Bailey after Bear moved on.
And she got me through after I made the gut-wrenching decision to put Bear down at the age of 15 to end his long dwindle into pain and blindness.
So, it was Bailey and me the last couple of years. She had arthritis and she labored just to sit down — but she still loved her hikes and motivated me to walk or hike every day.
Every time I pulled into the driveway, Bailey waited at the front door. She would run around the living room when I opened the door like she was trying to break a speed record. Now, the empty house haunts me.
I had to euthanize her after something like a stroke — that left her unable to walk, her head tilted to one side. The veterinarian suspected brain cancer. I couldn’t let her suffer any more. The vet said I was doing the right thing.
It was heart-wrenching. I held her as Dr. Card administered the two drugs, one to relax her and the next to put her to sleep.
Now, she’s gone at 11, but no longer suffering.
I lost my wonderful friend who loved pets, hikes, peanut butter and popcorn.
And bacon.
Days later — I was wandering the backyard — half listening for that single bark.
I smelled something.
Looked down at my shoe and there it was.
I didn’t mind this time.
Instead I smiled, as I washed off one final present from Bailey.
