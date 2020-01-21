Members of the Payson school board on Jan. 13 swallowed their doubts and unanimously approved a merit pay plan for the district’s administrators.
The administrators who meet their not-yet-determined goals can get bonus checks up to $4,000. The system is modeled on the merit pay system for teachers approved years ago by voters. The board back in April set aside $52,000 to fund the potential bonuses, but left the details of the plan to incoming Superintendent Stan Rentz.
Newly installed board president Joanne Conlin voted for the merit pay plan for the current year despite some misgivings.
She said she had found only two other districts with bonus pay plans for administrators — and those plans were generally based on the overall school performance.
“I thought this would be easy. I was wrong. It’s a new concept throughout the nation. This template focuses on a narrow set of tasks. I’m not against a performance plan, but I’d like to see something different,” Conlin said.
Outgoing board president Barbara Underwood also expressed misgivings with the template presented by Rentz. However, she supported the merit pay plan for the current year when Rentz assured her he would work with each administrator to develop performance goals.
Board member Shelia DeSchaaf supported the plan. “Maybe this is not what other districts are doing. But if the plan is not perfect, we can still have our input. Many of our administrators are already under-compensated by 5 or 10 or 15% relative to peer districts. What we’re talking about here is about $350 per month to avoid having unhappy administrators, low morale and high turnover. We’ve had a lot of change in the last six years and it’s hard.”
The state-funded teacher raises in the past two years helped fuel the push for a merit pay system for the district’s dozen administrators. Alarmed by a teacher shortage and statistics showing Arizona had among the lowest teacher salaries in the nation, lawmakers provided money for teacher pay raises totaling some 15% over several years. In at least one year, teachers got a raise and administrators didn’t. This prompted the district’s administrators to propose an additional, merit-pay increase — closely modeled by the system for teachers. Virtually every teacher in the district qualifies for the roughly $3,800 bonus, based on meeting three goals — most linked to student achievement.
Rentz assured the board he will develop clear goals for each position that would include things like communications and student achievement, where relevant. “This is just a template,” he said of the sample goals in the board’s agenda packet. “This is not the performance pay plan.”
The board discussed the pay plan a month ago, raising many of the same questions. The plan presented Monday hadn’t changed significantly. At that last meeting, administrators in the board room were so frustrated by the long delay that they made a brief group statement then walked out. This time, the principals and others listened quietly to the board discussion.
Several teachers rose to support the bonus pay system for administrators.
Shelli Creighton said that as teachers strive to mold students, administrators must mold the teachers. “I have worked with nine principals in my career. They’ve all had their gifts. My experience with (Rim Country Middle School Principal) Jennifer White is that nothing is ever good enough — and I mean that in a good way. She always wants me to grow. I have 150 children to worry about. She has the whole school. They deserve performance pay just as much as the teachers.”
Jake Swartwood said, “I think they deserve it. I watch (Payson High School Principal) Jeff Simon work himself to death every day. But they stay here year in and year out. I’d hate to see us be shortsighted here.”
The board ultimately agreed to put the plan in place this year, leaving the door open to making changes for next year.
The district has undertaken a formal salary study to compare the district’s pay scale to other, similar rural districts. The salary study will likely trigger a round of raises in the upcoming budget year for positions where Payson pays less than most other districts.
Contact the writer at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!