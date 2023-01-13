These 11 Payson High School students have completed at least 30 units of college courses, thanks to the Aspire Arizona Foundation’s dual-enrollment tuition program. They were among the students honored at a breakfast at The Rim Club.
The two- and four-year college attendance rate in Payson jumped 50% between 2015 and 2017, according to figures compiled by the Arizona Board of Regents and released by the Aspire Arizona Foundation. The average college attendance rate went from below the state average to well above the state average, perhaps reflecting the impact of the high school’s growing dual-enrollment college tuition program.
These are many of the 67 Payson High School students who got an A on college level courses funded by the Aspire Arizona Foundation. AAF wants to increase the number of dual-enrollment classes it pays for, but it needs the community’s help.
Members of the Aspire Arizona Foundation board include Amanda Hatch, Dolores Goughnour, Patti Beauchamp, Kristin Croak, Peter Kennedy, Chelle Barth and Paul Brocker. Not pictured: Janet Vidnovic, Diana Keen, Veronica Volk and Dan Waters.
Payson students and teachers continue to reap the benefits of the district’s innovative dual enrollment program, stoutly supported by the Aspire Arizona Foundation.
The program gives high school students a chance to earn college credit — and perhaps a community college degree — all for free before they graduate.
The school board approved the teacher’s stipends for high school faculty teaching the college courses. The program has largely replaced traditional advanced placement classes, which can also provide high school students with college credits. However, parents have to pay hefty fees for students to take the AP tests at the end of the class. If students don’t get a high score on that test, they can’t get the college credit.
By contrast, the dual enrollment courses taught in cooperation with Eastern Arizona College’s Payson Campus are guaranteed transfer of the credits to all the state universities – and generally to out of state and private schools as well. The MHA Foundation covers the tuition cost. In some cases, the state’s NAVIT program, which provides career and technical training for high school students, covers the dual enrollment courses.
All told, the district in the fall offered students 46 units worth of college classes on the high school campus. A year of community college costs more than $2,000 in tuition. Fees, books and other costs can easily triple the tuition cost – not counting the cost of housing. Tuition at Arizona State University comes to about $11,000. Fees books and supplies add another $3,000. Residential housing and meals costs about $15,000.
The Aspire Arizona Foundation, created by the MHA Foundation, raises money to support the dual enrollment program. Donations have covered the tuition costs for some 2,000 courses taken by 500 students since 2016. Generous donors have made it possible for Aspire Arizona to invest $300,000 in the program.
The US Census Bureau reports that the average person with a four-year college degree makes about double the lifetime earnings of a high school graduate — $2.4 million versus $1.3 million.
So the dual enrollment program in Payson can save families a pile of money.
To support the program, go to www.aspirearizona.com or send a check to: Aspire Arizona Foundation, 431 S. Beeline Hwy., Suite 1, Payson, AZ 85541. If you have questions, contact Paul Brocker at Paul@aspirearizona.org.
The stipends approved for dual enrollment courses offered in the Fall of 2022 include:
• Chemistry 151/151G: Meena Rustagi: $1,675
• English 101: Tamara Fowler: $1,244
• History 101: Ted Tatum: $1,244
• Math 220: Renae Short: $2074
• Agriculture 102 and 135: Tom Merrick: $2,498
• Automotive 101 and 132: Samuel Romine: $2074.
• Building Trades: Chris Harold: $2074.
• Business 111: Ginger Liddell: $1,244
• Culinary Arts: 101 and 103: Glenna Spurlock: $3,319
• Theater Arts 120 and 121: Kathleen Siler: $1,659
