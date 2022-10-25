The Payson school board balked at a proposal to support a roughly 10% pay raise for the district’s classified staff, after a long discussion at its last meeting.
The board agreed that before it approves a pay raise for the district’s non-teaching staff, it wants to look at the proposed salary schedule for teachers and administrators and have a better grasp of the budget for next year.
Superintendent Linda Gibson has proposed increasing the minimum starting salary, based on increases in the state’s minimum wage on inflation. The increase at the bottom of the scale would then ripple throughout the salary schedule — resulting in an overall average increase of about 10%.
The administration also researched salaries in other school districts and salaries for comparable jobs in the community — to ensure the district can compete for employees with other districts and private businesses.
As a result, some positions on the classified salary schedule — like computer specialists — could get increases of 20% or more. Gibson also recommended adding two columns to the salary schedule to provide more flexibility as well as raises as people move from one category to another — based on both experience and skills.
The goal is both to compete successfully for top employees and reduce the current, relatively high rate of turnover among the ranks of the classified staff.
“We looked at vacant positions, skill sets, the cost of onboarding (hiring) and unboarding (resignations), minimum wage and inflation,” said Gibson, who had recommended the new salary schedule take effect in January to make it easier to fill vacancies in the current tight job market.
The recommendation came after the board spent hours in a study session on salary issues.
The board expressed support for the recommendations — but didn’t want to decide without a better understanding of the budget picture for the upcoming fiscal year.
The district’s in good shape financially right now, thanks mostly to an infusion of federal money intended to help schools deal with the pandemic. However, the state legislature has provided only modest increases. Moreover, if lawmakers don’t act this year to lift a 20-year-old spending cap, schools throughout the state might have to make deep cuts in their budgets — including several million dollars in Payson.
Board member Joanne Conlin worried about the effect of adding two columns to the salary schedule, since people automatically get a pay boost if they move from one column to another based on experience and added credentials.
She also questioned the relatively modest increase for teacher’s aides, who are especially important in a state with the largest average class sizes in the country. The problem is compounded in Payson ever since the district sold Frontier Elementary School to the Payson Christian School. The sale left the district short on elementary school classrooms, forcing larger class sizes. Studies suggest that keeping class sizes below about 18 can boost student test scores and graduation rates — especially in elementary schools. Most elementary school classes in Payson have 22 to 28 students — and some grades are split between Payson Elementary School and Julia Randall Elementary School due to the classroom shortage.
The turnover among the district’s classroom aides has been high, especially in special education classes. “It’s really important for teachers to have that support,” said Conlin. “I thought we’d agreed to move them up the scale a little more than this.” The proposed schedule increased the starting salary from about $14 an hour to just over $15 an hour.
Gibson said, “We looked at the comparison with other districts.”
Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Katrina Sacco said “Obviously we’d like to pay them an additional $10 an hour, but at some point we have to be realistic about the world we’re living in. We did a pretty careful analysis. I fully support it.”
The discussion continued as board members tried to wrap their heads around the complicated salary schedule, with its 12 columns.
“I am going to ask that we not vote on this tonight,” said Conlin, “and wait for more study” as the board works through the study sessions planned for teacher and administrator salary schedules. “I would like to see the impact on the whole district of these salaries. When we see it all together, we might decide to change something — or we might not.”
Board member Jolynn Schinstock said she was struggling with some of the big increases for individual positions. As an example, she cited a $7,000 increase in the starting salary for an IT specialist — which would rise to $40,000.
Gibson said some positions didn’t pay enough in relationship to other districts or private companies in the region.
IT Director Vickie Andrews noted that the computer and technology positions have become difficult to fill and also have high turnover, as people with specialized skills land better-paying jobs elsewhere. It can take six months or more to fill an IT job and then months to bring the new employee up to speed in coping with the special computer and systems challenges of a school district. But almost every year she has to replace a worker who got a better job elsewhere — leaving the department chronically understaffed.
Board member Barbara Underwood said she hoped the administration would consider reducing the number of columns in the salary schedule rather than adding more. Fewer columns would have the effect of slowing down cost increases — since workers get a 3.75% increase when they move from one column to the next.
But Finance Director Kathie Manning said reducing the number of columns would have the effect of giving people at the lower end bigger percentage raises than people at the higher end. “Your longer-term employees would get far smaller raises than people at the beginning of the scale,” she said.
In the end, the board tabled the issue pending more information.
“I don’t want (the classified schedule) to be so unaffordable that it’s a whole other issue. I’m just really concerned about it not being sustainable,” said Schinstock.
