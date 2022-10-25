Senior 911 help

“I am going to ask that we not vote on this tonight and wait for more study. I would like to see the impact on the whole district of these salaries. When we see it all together, we might decide to change something – or we might not.”

Joanne Conlin

Payson school board member

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

The Payson school board balked at a proposal to support a roughly 10% pay raise for the district’s classified staff, after a long discussion at its last meeting.

The board agreed that before it approves a pay raise for the district’s non-teaching staff, it wants to look at the proposed salary schedule for teachers and administrators and have a better grasp of the budget for next year.

