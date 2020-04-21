In a marathon special meeting, the Payson school board recently adopted new job descriptions, salary schedules and a plan to give administrators bonuses based on performance.
The board approved a benefits package for employees, overhauled the policy for telecommuting, boosted salary schedule ranges for administrators and discussed a long-delayed evaluation system for administrators to produce performance-pay bonuses.
The hours-long executive session and open meeting on Monday, April 13 limited public attendance to 10, with even reporters barred from the room. The district provided a telephone connection to the meeting, with a jumble of often overlapping comments making the whole proceeding intermittently bewildering.
The Monday meeting went so long the board finally adjourned after more than five hours and returned on Wednesday, April 15 to finish the agenda.
Interim Superintendent Mark Tregaskes conducted the meeting, but incoming superintendent Linda Gibson also took part. Gibson is principal of Payson Center for Success, Payson’s hybrid online alternative high school. She’ll take over the district at the end of the school year.
So here’s a rundown of some new and updated policies adopted or reviewed by the school board last week.
Salary schedule
for administrators
The board applied the results of a salary study to pay ranges for administrators in the district. The new range for high school principals is $85,000 to $101,000, which is the highest-paid position among the 12 positions. The range for the middle school principal is $79,000 to $95,000 and for an elementary school principal $74,000 to $90,000. The salary schedule offers a pay range for 12 positions, with network/system administrator the lowest paid slot at $57,000 to $73,000.
The board also pored over the policies concerning evaluation of teachers and administrators. The teacher evaluation policy has been in place for years. About 95% of the teachers get the full $3,700 bonus that comes from meeting at least three well-defined goals, mostly linked to student performance.
A voter-approved ballot measure provides funding for those merit-pay bonuses.
The new policy would also offer a roughly $4,000 annual bonus for the district’s dozen administrators. The board last year put $50,000 into the budget to fund such a bonus system, but left the details up to incoming Superintendent Stan Rentz. He took up the task last August, but still hadn’t finalized on the system when he resigned in February to return to Georgia for family reasons. Instead, Tregaskes — with 23 years experience as a superintendent in Safford — is completing the task and will do the evaluations this year. Like the teachers, the administrators will work with the superintendent to settle on at least three goals and the year-end bonuses will be based on how close they came to meeting each of the goals.
Employee benefits
The district’s employee benefit costs will rise this year, increasing by roughly $70,000.
The cost of providing retirement benefits will rise slightly, from 12.11% of each worker’s salary to 12.22%. The employees match the amount the district contributes. The district’s increase in costs will come to about $10,000 — with employees shouldering a similar increase.
The district’s health insurance costs will also increase by about 3%. Employees can pick the high-coverage Classic Silver plan or the less generous Value Silver plan. The premium for the more expensive plan will rise from $718 per month to $740 per month. The premium for the plan with higher out-of-pocket costs for treatment will rise from $644 per month to $663 per month. The district will pay the full cost of the increase for the Value Silver plan, but employees will have to pick up the full increase if they stick with the more expensive plan.
The different plans offer a range of out-of-pocket co-pays and deductibles and extra costs for adding coverage for family members.
Overall, the increased medical costs will add $53,000 to the district’s expenses.
The district’s cost for providing life insurance, dental and vision coverage will increase slightly.
Sick leave
The board made one change in re-adopting the sick leave policy. The policy now allows employees to claim sick leave if they have to stay home to take care of a child whose school or day care center has been shut down by public order — or to care for a family member sick and in quarantine.
That’s actually not a huge change, since the existing policy allowed people to use sick time to take care of sick family members, care for children, cope with domestic violence or abuse or receive mental health or preventive care. Employees accumulate one day of sick leave per month, besides holidays and other time off. The district will pay employees for unused sick time up to a certain maximum when they leave the district and employees can also essentially give paid leave and unused sick time to other employees.
Telecommuting policy
The board overhauled the policy on telecommuting in the wake of a crash course in working at home for the district’s roughly 300 employees by adopting a policy developed by the Arizona School Boards Association.
The COVID-19 school closures forced the district to hurtle into the internet age, when it came to work-at-home rules and programs. District employees have all become experts at programs that allow them to participate in interactive online meetings, share editing of documents, communicate with parents, students and other employees and a host of other ways to get things done without meeting face to face. Teachers have been at the epicenter, converting classes to an online model with a week’s notice.
The policy clarifies that the superintendent can approve telecommuting arrangements, but relationships to supervisors and duties don’t change and that telecommuting assignments must meet the needs of the district — not the employee.
“The superintendent shall have responsibility for the assignment of all personnel throughout the district ... based on the needs of the overall instructional program, the specific needs of schools and the need to maintain district operations. In addition, there is no right to school, grade, or subject assignment or position assignment inferred for participation in the telecommuting program related to a staff member’s contract or ongoing job placement or work agreement.”
