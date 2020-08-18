The Payson Lions Club raised $3,000 to buy Payson schools state-of-the-art audiometers, to help kids with hearing problems.
The Payson school board recently accepted the gift to replace hearing test devices nearing their designated “end of life.”
The members of the Lions Club showed up in stylish masks to make the donation to the district at the Aug. 10 board meeting.
The club has maintained virtual meetings throughout the pandemic.
The money for the audiometers came on top of the $10,000 a year the club spends to buy eyeglasses each year for struggling families.
The donation of the hearing testing units started when Nancy Gartner asked Julia Randall Elementary School administrators what they needed.
Once she learned that the school needed $1,000 units to help diagnose and treat hearing problems, she did some research and discovered that Payson Elementary School and Rim Country Middle School also had a critical need. So she turned to the club to help out.
The Lions also this year raised money for the warming shelter for the homeless and the food banks, facing increased demand as unemployment rose during the shutdowns.
The 20 club members meet every other Wednesday and have shifted to Zoom sessions during the pandemic.
For information about joining, contact pamz3boyz@aol.com.
