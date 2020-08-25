Payson schools have suffered a 10% enrollment drop and overtaxed teachers are struggling to keep students connected, but overall the shift to distance learning has gone better than expected.
Teachers have adapted their classes, students are more engaged, the demand for on-campus academic day care has proven manageable — and football practice is even poised to begin, reports Payson Unified School District Superintendent Linda Gibson.
“We’ve got 100% more student engagement than we had in the spring,” said Gibson, thanks to the farsighted district decision to use federal money to make sure every student has a Chromebook, and a frantic summer of planning.
So the decision to postpone in-person classes until at least Oct. 12 looks like the right call, especially given the chaos that could stem from opening classes too early. The Gila County Health Department has warned it would shut down the district again if students or staff on two different campuses tested positive, said Gibson.
Moreover, a change in state funding formulas prevented a $1.5 million budget disaster and the decision to not open until the virus is under control probably prevented the district from losing 20% of the teaching staff, said Gibson.
“We don’t want to open until we have green (benchmarks) across the board before we make any move towards reopening” for in-person classes, said Gibson. “Our goal is we don’t open and then re-close.”
The district suffered a roughly 10% enrollment decline. The state is using federal money to limit enrollment-based funding cuts. That means the enrollment decline will cost the district about $330,000 instead of $1.5 million.
“That would have just been devastating,” said Gibson.
She noted that Tonto Basin’s K-8 district has resumed in-person classes, since the community met the state benchmarks. Pine and Young’s K-8 districts also met the benchmarks, but both are for now sticking with distance learning.
Distance learning improves
So far, distance learning at the 2,400-student Payson school district is going much better than it did last spring, when teachers had a couple of days during spring break to make the abrupt transformation. Now, teachers sit alone in their classroom in front of a camera and a microphone giving online lectures, leading group discussions, calling on students, giving tests and adapting to the brave new world of distance learning. The district has bought online tools and curriculum for many classes, which teachers have adapted to their own syllabus. The administration has staggered the longer classes so students won’t have to be in two classes at once. The students attend the expanded class sessions for each class two days a week. That leaves Friday free to work one-on-one with students who are struggling.
“We cannot even compare it to what we had going on in the spring,” said Gibson. “We were caught completely off guard.”
The new system often requires a lot of additional work for teachers, who conduct their classes mostly during regular school hours, but grade papers, adapt lesson plans and work one-on-one with students in the off hours — often into the evening.
Gibson said so far only 10% of the students aren’t showing up for all the Google Classroom sessions and working on assignments. Last year, 20% to 40% of students nationally got lost in the shuffle to online education. Studies suggested the average student lost months of academic progress.
Students on campus
Meanwhile, only about 30 students each day have shown up on campus where they can work on their distance learning classes under the watchful eye of teacher’s aides. The district initially calculated it had staffing and space to supervise just 154 students, since the teachers were all still using their own classrooms.
Initially, the district saved those 154 slots for students whose parents responded to a survey saying they lacked internet at home, did not speak English at home, had special needs or a family situation that left them nowhere else to spend the day. But in the end, only about 20% of those parents who thought they might send kids to campus actually did. So this week many of the 160 people on the waiting list will get a chance to send their students to on-campus study halls as well.
Fortunately, the school board used most of the money it got last spring from the federal CARES Act to outfit every single student with a Chromebook, loaded with all the software they need to attend distance learning classes, write papers, prepare presentations, take tests and do group projects.
Football, soccer teams start practice
Moreover, this week the football and soccer teams will start practicing for the still uncertain sports season ahead. The teams have been practicing in groups of fewer than 10 for the past two weeks. Because none of the players or coaches developed any symptoms, the teams can now move into Phase II. This means the players will work out in groups of no more than 16. They can even start using the weight room in small groups. The AIA will hopefully decide this week whether — and when — to start a sharply reduced football and soccer season, said Gibson.
“As of right now, AIA’s indicating we’ll have a season — but a significantly shorter season,” said Gibson.
The rush into the new technology has required constant improvisation.
For instance, tending to the needs of the district’s many special education students has proved especially challenging. Special education program managers have met with families individually and students with special needs can still come to campus. For now, most of the classes are also being offered through the internet.
Connecting with students
Teachers have also been putting in extra time making sure students remain connected.
“Friday’s reserved to re-teach and enrich for students who are struggling,” said Gibson.
Most teachers have been calling students who start to fade away. Sometimes, that means home visits to ensure students remain connected, said Gibson. All the elementary school teachers met one-on-one with students and families to make sure they know how the system will work.
Gibson noted that keeping students in K-2 connected has posed the biggest challenge of all, given their need for interaction and the difficulties they have working with computers or through a screen.
Studies have shown those young children suffer the greatest learning losses in a distance learning setting, but also face the lowest risk of infection or serious illness from COVID-19. Studies show that delays in mastering reading before the third grade can have lasting impacts on a student’s education.
Gibson said the district’s teachers are working hard to ensure they can keep students on track and measure their progress — even if the state skips AzMERIT testing for another year.
“It’s all about balance,” she said. “There’s a tendency to get hung up on state testing, but it’s not the only measure to assess what students are learning,” she said. “That’s being done on a daily basis. We have to be sure they’re getting it.”
Team effort averts disaster
She praised the teaching staff for dedication, flexibility and long hours confronting the myriad challenges.
“It’s like setting off to cross the Atlantic and having them force you to change course every week — and still somehow stay on schedule,” said Gibson.
The school board probably averted a disaster by pushing the start of in-person classes back to Oct. 12. Only one teacher so far has opted to retire early due to concerns about COVID-19, she said. But if the district had launched in-person classes with the virus still out of control in the community, she suspects she might have lost 20% of the faculty.
The state’s suffering a serious teacher shortage already. Even before the pandemic hit, so few new teachers were going into the profession that the legislature essentially waived normal teacher credentialing requirements. Even so, most districts struggled to find qualified teachers to start every school year.
Gibson said everyone wants to resume in-person classes, but not if it means repeatedly shutting down.
“I think it’s in the back of everyone’s mind. It’s going to take all the expertise we can muster, so we’re not making a decision that’s going to cause us to backtrack. If you’d have asked me three months ago if this is where we’d be today — I’d have said, ‘no way. It’s going to be fine.’ I was blithely optimistic. Fortunately, we have such a great team.
“We’re doing great things in a bad situation — but this is so not ideal. This is a ton of work for the teachers — but they’re doing a wonderful job,” concluded Gibson.
