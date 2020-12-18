Faced with an outbreak of COVID cases, Payson schools will shift back to distance learning until Jan. 19 after returning from winter break, which begins next week.
Since Nov. 13, nine staff members have tested positive and more than 50 have quarantined as a result of close contacts — either at school or at home. Roughly 340 students have quarantined as a close contact either from school or family or have tested positive.
“We have experienced a drastic increase in positive cases amongst students and staff that span all grades during these last three weeks,” said Superintendent Linda Gibson in a letter to parents and staff on Wednesday. “The county has considered PUSD as having an ‘outbreak’ for the past three weeks as well.”
As a result, students will continue in distance learning mode after the holiday break on Jan. 4 and continue classes remotely until at least Jan. 19, the school board decided on Tuesday. During the distance learning period, the district will monitor new cases among students for each school in hopes the outbreak will have died out and the district can return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
A handful of cases before the holiday break had forced the closure of the middle school and the high school, partly for a lack of substitute teachers to replace the teachers quarantined after exposure to the students who tested positive.
Payson has now slipped into the red zone on the state’s advisory school COVID benchmarks, which recommend distance learning if all three of the benchmarks rise into the red zone indicating the “substantial spread” of the virus.
Gibson noted that the most recent benchmark measurements show the Payson zip code has 477 cases per 100,000 and 14.2% positive test results — both in the red zone. Moreover, COVID-like symptoms account for 9% of hospital visits in the three-county central area. The red zone for substantial spread starts at 10%.
The state has largely abdicated responsibility for deciding when schools should shift to virtual learning, but instead merely issues the advisory guidelines — with numbers posted on the state website that generally run several weeks behind events. The current posted numbers stem from statistics gathered during the week ending on Nov. 22. The state has changed the rules several times, including a suggestion that all three benchmarks should go into the red zone before districts are advised to offer only distance learning.
“The rules have changed continuously as to who will and who is responsible for making any decisions on keeping the school open for in-person instruction based on metric data and cases within a school district,” wrote Gibson. “Because of this, the PUSD governing board made a decision this evening (Tuesday) about learning modalities after the holiday break.”
It’s possible that the Gila County health department can provide the first of two vaccinations for teachers and perhaps school staff sometime in January. Front-line health care workers and nursing home residents will likely get the first dose of a two-shot vaccination next week or the week after. The first shot confers about 50% protection and a second shot three weeks later boosts the protection to 95%.
The state considers teachers essential workers, so they’ll be one group at the head of the line after health care workers and nursing homes. After those essential, front-line workers, high-risk groups like seniors and people with co-morbidities can get vaccinated. The county’s getting doses of a vaccine produced by Moderna, which in clinical trials produced only fleeting side effects like fever, a sore arm, headaches and fatigue.
