The Fifth Annual Rim Country Senior Expo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at Messinger Community Room, 901 S. Westerly Road.
Messinger Payson Funeral Home and the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce are sponsors of the free event, which is organized by Sharon King of Davis King Realty.
More than 400 guests attended the event last year, which featured 38 vendors.
The expo is designed to showcase more than 40 of the area’s business community’s products and services currently available to the senior residents of Rim Country.
Participants will be able to receive information on medical/non-medical devices, financial services, senior community/housing and care options, Medicare, VA services, health and wellness, travel information and beauty products.
Light refreshments will be available.
For details, contact Sharon King at 928-978-0527.
