They show up at Rumsey Park every month to play bocce ball.
And have fun.
Even without an official court.
They usually play in a shady area near the playground equipment. But that’s a rough surface.
When it gets cold this time of year, they’d often shift to the south multipurpose field with no trees to block the rays of the sun.
It takes time to set up the court wherever they play.
Well, it did.
For seven long years, it did.
But last week Payson Singles With Spirit broke in a legitimate bocce court, the kind they’ve been pushing the town to build the past couple of years.
Payson recently completed work on a new bocce court next to the tennis and pickleball courts.
“It looks beautiful,” said Paulette Barger, a facilitator for Payson Singles With Spirit. “I’m glad they got it done. We were trying to get it done before the COVID. We talked to the mayor and the town council had some money set aside, but it just kind of died in the water because of COVID.
“So, we kept the pressure going.”
Now, their persistence paid off as the town boasts a court fit for a proper bocce game for everyone, from Payson Singles With Spirit to the Payson Special Olympics’ bocce team and everyone.
“It’s wonderful for everyone, Barger said. “Families are trying to do activities together on the weekend versus sitting in front of a TV.”
The laughter during the first Payson Singles With Spirit outing is all the proof anyone needs to see what a good idea building the new court turned out to be.
“We all get out and we laugh and enjoy each other’s company,” Barger said. “As you can see, we don’t know half these people here today but they’re laughing and having a wonderful time, which is what we’re here for.”
Bocce is just one of the activities in which Payson Singles With Spirit participate.
They also go on day trips and hike.
“We try to have an activity at least two or three times a month,” Barger said.
She said anyone is welcome to join them for their weekly breakfasts at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Tiny’s Restaurant. Anyone with questions about the group may call Barger at 480-695-2786.
